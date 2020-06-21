Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Members of the department undermined every new policy in an open revolt. Some cops decided that if the city didn’t have their back, they’d stop working hard and allow chaos to reign, showing how important they were. Others, particularly plainclothes officers, took the opposite approach: They doubled down on harassing citizens, violating their constitutional rights and even fabricating probable cause to maintain “law and order.” And some cops seized on the moment to rob and steal, creating more disorder
Meantime, yesterday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 3:57pm
Baltimore has a high number of homicides. Does that mean that the police should be given free reign to do "whatever" is necessary? Freddie Gray was murdered while in the custody of the police. Should they have not been brought to trial. A special unit of the Baltimore police was created to target gangs. The members of the special unit went rogue and stole money and planted guns. They were convicted and went to prison. What do you do when you create a unit to target homicides and the unit goes off the rails? You realize the problem, but the police resist reform and a special unit becomes a gang itself.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 7:34pm
Apparently police should organize a half dozen policemen to spend a few hours tracking down a fleeing DUI apprehendee/convict who attacked a policemen rather than say catching murderers. It's all magical. Stuff just happens. The way we like it. If we wish hard enough.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 11:25pm