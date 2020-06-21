Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
He basically answers everything I'd ask him. It's quite interesting, especially his reasons for not voluntarily testifying to the House. I don't see any caginess along the lines of "you'll have to read the book." He answers everything asked completely. He does seem to care very much that the American people know these things about Trump.
Comments
Fucking asshole. His job was not to micromanage the impeachment effort. It was to get on the stand and tell the truth. The guy's So full if his own shit he can hardly stand straight. The Demicrats chose a strategy based on what they thought they could get through in a tunely, convincing manner despite Repoublican cokousion, hush-hush, lies, And other instructions - including Bolton's. Every GOP agent And felliw-traveler Is playing his or her own long game - in defiance of the Constitution. Yeah, I'd be happy fór Bolton to get an espionage conviction now that his book's out, except it would still send the wrong message to real whistleblowers And ex-office holders who simply shed light on government.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 1:22am