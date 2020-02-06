    jollyroger's picture

    Electric Reichstag Bugaloo

    By jollyroger on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 12:23pm |

    Be on the lookout for Hawaiin Shirts.

     

    Evidently the Brooks Brothers neo nazi uniforms from Charlottesville (ableit tastefully accessorized with indiscretely placed swastica pins) have morphed into Hawaiin Shirts (?1) as garb for the fashionable white supremecist out for a little provacateur ramble.

     

    I call upon my Anonymous comrades to penetrate the communications net that must underlie what I have no doubt is the false flag operation seeking to seize upon this moment as the time to foment the fulfillment of their nutty race war dreams..

     

    I look forward to the rapid introduction AI empowered facial and postural recognition systems so we can dox the looters who are surely Bugaloo Bros not of color.

    Comments

    White supremacists pose as Antifa online, call for violence

    Donie O&#39;Sullivan

    By Donie O'SullivanCNN Business

     

    Updated 1:09 PM ET, Tue June 2, 2020

     

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/02/tech/antifa-fake-twitter-account/index.ht...


    by jollyroger on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 1:30pm

    Andy Ngo was faking Antifa attack videos this week shortly before releasing a new article And retweeting Trump's powerless Antifa ban heavily. How much did they coordinate?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 2:59pm

    On the brighter side, they are dumb enough to have left tracks...


    by jollyroger on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 3:19pm

    in other unidentified troop news, I admit I laughed at this reply, so spot on:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:36am

    P.S. I see Project Lincoln peeps Steve Schmidt and John Weaver are as nosy as any Karen on this topic:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:42am

    Just popped into my head from childhood TV watching memories, that Gladys Kravitz was the 1960's version of a Karen:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:50am

    Still something uncomfortably sexist about the meme, even if undoubtedly applies to some. Is every woman who reports danger or problems now a Karen? Thatd be a briliant step forward.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:02am

    Ode to Karens

     

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5ed7d9eec5b641437cfe7de0


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 2:03am

    An interesting honest and nuanced rant.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 2:53pm

     

    Social media users widely shared a manipulated photo of his white buses, edited to show the words “Soros Riot Dance squad” emblazoned on the sides.

     

     

    https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/False-claims-of-antifa-protesters-pl...

     

     


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:32am

    https://ussanews.com/News1/2020/06/02/white-busses-marked-soros-riot-dan...


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:35am

     

    The three men were all members of the “boogaloo” movement and had joined a Nevada Boogaloo Facebook group, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court in Nevada.

    Members of the boogaloo movement, many of them armed and wearing distinctive Hawaiian shirts, have participated in dozens of protests around the country.

     

     

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/03/us/live-george-floyd-protests-today.h...​pgtype=Homepage#link-604e9cd


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 9:27pm

    Shirt sighting atTulsa rally--nothing sets off an Aloha shirt like a flak jacket...

     

    https://twitter.com/jjmacnab/status/1274464658749980672


    by jollyroger on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:54am

