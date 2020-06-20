Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
Comments
What I found most interesting is that the disconnect between number of tickets given out and attendance was a real genuine K-Pop Generation lead trick! Young teens allover the country ordered tickets just for the funning of it, to make the campaign look a fool.There were rumors, like from Joy Reid reporting, but no one quite believed it was a big deal. But then one started to see all kinds of confirmations from surprised parents who found out about the kiddie plot only just recently, all comparing notes on Twitter. Like here
this just came out:
Seems as if Gen Z doesn't so much hate him as think his whole presidency is one big joke to have some fun with.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:20pm
was a real major op by the kids:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:44pm
FAUCI's FAULT. And Obama. The kids love Trump more than evah!
by NCD on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:07am
Just 2 weeks ago I didnt know what a 'stan' was. I feel I'm growing wiser, stronger every day..
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:17am
I think Maggie's mostly right about the attendance. Older people who are fans but not rabid, might like to see him in better times, but not having a death wish and he was basically broadcasting the message that you are a wimp if you wear a mask and they didn't feel up to that.
I would be careful about presuming there's lots more that might have liked to been there if there wasn't a pandemic going on. Only the diehard libertarian nuts take the anti-mask thing seriously. A reminder that even Melania did a tweet promoting wearing a mask. They all know it's just part of the act.
What I just posted on your other thread is interesting on Parscale having just experience a giant clueless fail
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:31pm
Didn't Parscale have some other dumb recent fail with polls, or numbers or something, that Trump went nuts about?
by NCD on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:05am
Biden & evangelics?
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/21/trump-allies-see-threat-biden-e...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:21pm