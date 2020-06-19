Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:31pm
Rick Wilson says best to shut up bout everything right now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:46pm
some pics I have run across:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 7:36pm
I'll bet those dopes who camped out for 5 days feel pretty stupid about now. In a few days they will probably feel even stupider as their temperatures rise.
by CVille Dem on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 10:17pm
The same thing could be said about the BLMob that came to terrorize those dopes but that would also be cruel and juvenile.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:12pm
Lying GOP hypocrites Nonny
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 4:01pm
About that slowed testing thing but also makes an important point about Trump modus operandi in general:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:07pm