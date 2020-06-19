Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:31pm
Rick Wilson says best to shut up bout everything right now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:46pm
some pics I have run across:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 7:36pm
I'll bet those dopes who camped out for 5 days feel pretty stupid about now. In a few days they will probably feel even stupider as their temperatures rise.
by CVille Dem on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 10:17pm
The same thing could be said about the BLMob that came to terrorize those dopes but that would also be cruel and juvenile.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:12pm
Lying GOP hypocrites Nonny
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 4:01pm
About that slowed testing thing but also makes an important point about Trump modus operandi in general:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:07pm
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 5:46pm
The best con men know when to pull out...they know. The self-obsessed always overreach, greedy for the one last score. Trump expected a loud, jammed arena full of his sheep, ready to imbibe his every vile word, willingly risking death to hear his worn out litany of hate, grievance and ridicule. Trump's brain must have self ignited when he looked out in the arena and saw it two thirds empty.... a sea of empty blue seats ... Holy sheet, they're on to me who can I blame for this? When the president of the US has to prove he can drink a glass of water with one hand, and walk down a gentle ramp (acting it out, twice, on stage)....the game is over.
by NCD on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:20pm
don't forget tho, he's a special kind of con man who sells victimhood:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:21pm
Thousands of brave citizens marched through the BLMob gauntlet to watch their beloved President mock the Marxist mockingbird media while millions watched from the safety of their homes.
This is the umteenth thousand time snowflakes have declared game over for our Hegemon but the game is still afoot.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:36pm
They went into the arena without incident, protected by a phalanx of cops.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:43pm