Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Just as Trump promised: "No tests, No cases, Numbers then Be BEST ....!."
The federal government will stop providing money and support for 13 sites across five states which were originally set up in the first months of the pandemic to speed up testing at the local level.
Local officials and public health experts expressed a mixture of frustration, resignation, and horror at the decision to let federal support lapse.
Texas will be particularly hard hit by the decision. The federal government gives much-needed testing kits and laboratory access to seven testing sites around Texas. But in the state, which is seeing new peaks in cases, people still face long lines for testing that continues to fail to meet overwhelming demand.
Comments
Tests are only meaningful related to new cases. Germany does over 100 tests per new case (450 new cases/day), Australia 1000 per new case (11 new cases/day), and America, about 12 per new case (30,000 new cases/day). see link
by NCD on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 2:40pm
The new standard will hospital admissions and ICU deaths. Some cases will be missed because a COVID associated heart attack, pulmonary embolism, or stroke is not tested.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 2:42pm