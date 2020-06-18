Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Heard from a state legislator that 40% of small businesses in his district will never come back. This is devastating and will transform our neighborhoods and communities unless dramatic actions are taken. Small businesses are the source of most jobs.— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 16, 2020
Our headquarters building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first African-American female engineer at NASA. She started in @NASAaero research and later moved into the personnel field, working to ensure equal opportunity in hiring and promotion. pic.twitter.com/eMandeaMyv— NASA (@NASA) June 24, 2020
As colleges prepare to restart this fall, the case study of a University of Texas group that traveled to Cabo San Lucas shows how easily the coronavirus spreads among college students — and how it can be contained.
By Rachel Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, June 24
On March 19 [....] a group of students from the University of Texas at Austin returned from a spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort.
Texas governor says there is a "massive" coronavirus outbreak across the state after reopening https://t.co/ji4M5zVidz— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2020
https://wkow.com/2020/06/23/protesters-pull-down-forward-statue-outside-...
Just as Trump promised: "No tests, No cases, Numbers then Be BEST ....!."
The federal government will stop providing money and support for 13 sites across five states which were originally set up in the first months of the pandemic to speed up testing at the local level.
Local officials and public health experts expressed a mixture of frustration, resignation, and horror at the decision to let federal support lapse.
E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
President Trump, as well as his Russian and Brazilian counterparts, Vladimir V. Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, has followed what critics call a comparable path in their pandemic response that leaves all three countries in a similarly bad spot: they were dismissive at the outset of the crisis, slow to respond to scientific advice and saw a boom of domestic cases as other parts of the world, notably in Europe and Asia, were slowly managing to get their outbreaks under control.
Is this another one of those "language of the unheard" things? Or just plain feeling it's awesome to be anarchic when there's no cops around?
By Thomas Tracey & John Annese @ NYDailyNews.com, June 23
A cruel firebug threw a lit firework at a sleeping man in Harlem, then grinned and giggled as it exploded and lit the man on fire, shocking video shows.
At least two people recorded the callous act on their cell phones, standing by and gasping in faux horror as the culprit lit the fuse and threw the firework about 4 a.m. Monday on Lenox Ave. and W. 113th St [....]
By Brittany Shammas, Chelsea Janes, Lateshia Beachum & Lenny Bernstein @ WashingtonPost.com, June 22 at 7:02 p.m. EDT
South Carolina racial justice activists said they would postpone future demonstrations or move them online after at least 13 people who took part in previous protests tested positive for the coronavirus.
note bonus photo illustration of Mitch wearing mask!
News w @marianne_levine: Dems signaling they will filibuster Republicans' police reform bill later this week absent more concessions (amendments) from McConnell— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 22, 2020
Tester: “If nothing changes, I’m voting no.”https://t.co/BmPwMx84Tf
My father was born in 1937 in Texas. When he returned for his 50th HS reunion, there were still 4 restrooms in the small train station. 1 set where the whites used to go and 1 where he used to have to go. When he saw them again he froze, my mom told me. He’d be saddened by this: https://t.co/xD5Nc5uvO7— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) June 22, 2020
He basically answers everything I'd ask him. It's quite interesting, especially his reasons for not voluntarily testifying to the House. I don't see any caginess along the lines of "you'll have to read the book." He answers everything asked completely. He does seem to care very much that the American people know these things about Trump.
Transcript of @AmbJohnBolton interview: https://t.co/Yqgu3s7faJ
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Comments
People can walk and chew gum
https://www.vox.com/2020/6/10/21286759/study-covid-19-lockdowns-black-owned-businesses-hardest-recession
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-08/black-business-owners-suffer-41-drop-in-covid-19-lockdowns
https://time.com/5848557/black-owned-business-coronavirus-aid/
We all know $500 billion is not traceable
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 8:31am
Hello, with loans or no loans, traditional "retail" not coming back. For a lifetime at least. No fancy "retail" jobs either, substitute cashier at the CVS (predict big fight over preference for the latter type jobs!)
And restaurants and bars not gonna show profitability until there is a coronavirus vaccine because they must reduce capacity from break even .
Arts and entertainment? BROKEN! Totally broken. Don't know how they are going to make money and employ people. No live shows. Drive-in solution? ah but audiences and proceeds cut by a mega percentage. (Not to mention no new movies, no new TV.)
Fashion? BROKEN.
Hair salons, long hours in the chair braiding? Fuggeaboutit.gone. Can't afford it anyway, lost the retail job.
Mundane 'hood stuff like dry cleaner? Fuggedaboutit! Don;t wear fancy duds anymore.
Any plans to change the type of businesses that predominate here? No, past grievance is of more concern? Gonna wait until reparations gonna from the sky?
Basketball related? NFL related? Fuggedaboutit. Gone until vaccine.
We're talking Great Depression here. Not a "recession". Very very serious. Very very urgent.
Unless you're into "STEM".
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:03pm
This is known. It is also known that doing carry out to support local businesses is best done in person rather than via things like Bite Squad which appropriates a share of the profits.
It is also known that supporting bookstores is important, so you track down stores that offer mailing services. This is a "sacrifice" because it is much easier to do the ebook rather than the hardback or paperback which increase the strain on your bookshelves.
Not stuck on past grievances, but not forgetting past grievances. Working on ways to help out the community.
An onsite teaching source for children in high risk situations (the children are not high risk, the risk is the situation) who have trouble in school, can no longer have close encounter one on one sessions. The teaching an counseling is moved to Zoom.
We try to adapt.
I am glad that I live in a world that realizes times are changing and tries to adjust, and not in your rigid little bubble. People deserve to be pissed off and express grievances.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:20pm
Little interest from a guy who "wrote" "Art of The Deal" and starred in "The Apprentice":
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:44pm
Many urban wastelands coming for the foreseeable future, filled with the poor and old needing access to nearby hospitals.
I'm figuring many of the "kids" having moved back "home" temporarily are now just gonna end up staying in mom & dad's suburban home for the rest of their lives, even after mom and dad dead, instead of selling it:
Manhattan is quite realistically probably going to become part dystopian urban wasteland, part reverting back to 1935, looking more like Queens. It's going down, even the New York City Independent Budget Office agrees:
Sure, the museums will still be there. But little else. No performing arts or restaurants until vaccine, might as well go elsewhere...
see it becoming quite dangerous--doormen and garage attendants disappear first...
Brooklyn gonna be okay, tho? Back to imitating small city hipsterville? One big commune? Harlem will become artful while miserable again?...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:38pm
extra added NYC area problem?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:02pm
The limits of dystopia are difficult to make out, if possible at all. In the spirit of pessimism, consider the following:
The matter of mortgages and the value of property are linked together with rental markets.
If enough people can't pay rent, they put pressure on mortgages linked to rental income. I imagine this true in a lot of places but have seen it for myself in NYC.
When put under pressure in the past, the real estate market chose to keep the price high on properties even if nothing was moving. As a collective, they did not want to suddenly see properties lose half their value in the course of several months.
And because the Banks hold both ends of this equation, they are no longer in the enviable position of playing one set of interests against another.
I don't know how the movie ends.
by moat on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 9:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 7:22pm
Aargh, liberal rants that largely miss the point.
Elon Musk's SpaceX was exactly the kind of private endeavour to augment gov work, not a place to lament money that could have been used elsewhere. His attempt to supply an underwater pod to rescue Thai boys in a cave was a stab at the private "step Up and help" we should see from tech (met with a "shove your pod up your ass", but such Is Brit expat politeness - likely the pod *wasn't* of use, but nice try anyway -better Fast dev provisional emergency capability Is needed for emergencies we havent seen before.
Complaints about Bill Gates' failures in health and education should acknowledge that *failures are valuable*, we need more experiments, we dont know what works or the money we throw at things would just work. But things don't "just work". We need *lots* of failures to improve.
Zuckerberg? A poser, forget him for anything useful.
But what Is inexcusable Is that we couldnt find/quickly spin up privately funded masks and Covid tests for the whole world quick, whatever the screwups of Trump gutting the reserve supplies. A piece of material to cover mouth and nose - say 1 billion x 7 for the Americas, another half billion x 7 for Europe. 1 billion garments for doctors/nurses. What happened to our Lend-Lease/Dunkirk flotilla mentality? How many troops did private schooners Ferry Across the Channel when push came to shove? But whats the actual value of all our app development and IoT conferences And whatever boasting if we can't keep or help granny from being sick or take care of her at home when the hospitals are all infected. Zoom's cool, but we had that over a decade ago in Skype - 4-5 Moore's Laws ago.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:09am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:32am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:48am