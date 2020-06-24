Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As you read this, AOC has been re-nominated in a blowout win over a Wall Street Republican newly converted to a Democrat who received over 5 million dollars from panicked plutocrats, including Blackstone and Goldman honchos.
Updated 23m ago75% reporting
CandidateVotesPct.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez*20,983 72.9%
Michelle Caruso-Cabrera5,664 19.7
Badrun Khan1,4605.1
Samuel Sloan6962.4
More importantly, her endorsed fellow Dem aspirants are in train to knock off centrist incumbents at the Federal and State level.
Her Courage to Change PAC has deep pockets and a bright future.
Viva Mi Reina!
Viva DSA
Abajo Los Pluto's.
It is a glorious day.
Comments
Bowman is ahead of Engel, but we won't know the final result for a while.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:55am
If by "awhile" you mean 12 hrs, correct. He has now declared (ed note: himself...). The absentees, of course, weigh heavily but his margin is really convincing.
Engel is an extra special primo scalp to score.
by jollyroger on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:46pm
Lol
It did seem that Engel had passed his "sell by":date.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:17am
Nadler is next, if he is fooish enough to postpone retirement at the end of this term.
What a total disgrace, from his complaisance with Barr's criminality to laying down and dying in the face of Gomer Pyle's disruptive contemptuous (and contemptible) outburst in committee this week!
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 2:27pm
Nadler does not appear to be up to the task of his chairmanship.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 2:42pm