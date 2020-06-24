Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Texas governor says there is a "massive" coronavirus outbreak across the state after reopening https://t.co/ji4M5zVidz— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2020
Police unions are not the only obstacle to reform; there are these national organizations lobbying Congress and the administration directly
By Luke Broadwater & Catie Edmonston @ NYTimes.com, June 25
Law enforcement groups, which have donated generously to members of both political parties, have dictated the terms of the debate on an overhaul, prodding lawmakers to reject the toughest measures.
This lawsuit is different. And it's big. Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change. https://t.co/WbwtMQln8n— Meehan Crist (@meehancrist) June 25, 2020
Funny you ask https://t.co/QDjxFUFwF9 https://t.co/viqsSsCjtc— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 26, 2020
Advisers and allies say the president’s repeated acts of self-destruction have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them.
If racism stops meaning prejudice and starts meaning disparities, it would mean that basically everything, everywhere on planet earth, is racist, which might be the point https://t.co/UrNc1uyxfS— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 25, 2020
Washington (CNN)Members of the Texas congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle are asking the Trump administration to reconsider its decision to halt direct funding to several coronavirus testing sites in the Lone Star State, where there has been a surge of Covid-19 cases.
Donald Trump: "Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!"
In what the @PhillyInquirer called a "remarkable" press conference today, the city's mayor and police commissioner apologized for the June 1 tear gassing of protesters, saying the NYT's investigation made them "sickened" and showed "unacceptable" tactics https://t.co/48gjJMAQyz— Evan Hill (@evanchill) June 25, 2020
Carly Fiorina, the former GOP presidential candidate who would have been Ted Cruz's running mate just a few years ago, says she'll vote for Joe Biden in November. @IsaacDovere reports: https://t.co/eCmUcs3RkC— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 25, 2020
In the presidential primary, Biden’s health plan was often described as “moderate,” but it’s far to the left of Nancy Pelosi’s health plan. https://t.co/1zhrtlb0bF— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 25, 2020
% who *agree* that, when jobs are scarce, men should have more right to a job than women (top 3 countries)— Pew Research Global (@pewglobal) June 24, 2020
81
79
75
% who *disagree* (top 3 countries)
92
88
88https://t.co/QA0KkFPOzP pic.twitter.com/G7Uhg09Xbx
Our headquarters building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first African-American female engineer at NASA. She started in @NASAaero research and later moved into the personnel field, working to ensure equal opportunity in hiring and promotion. pic.twitter.com/eMandeaMyv— NASA (@NASA) June 24, 2020
As colleges prepare to restart this fall, the case study of a University of Texas group that traveled to Cabo San Lucas shows how easily the coronavirus spreads among college students — and how it can be contained.
By Rachel Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, June 24
On March 19 [....] a group of students from the University of Texas at Austin returned from a spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort.
https://wkow.com/2020/06/23/protesters-pull-down-forward-statue-outside-...
Just as Trump promised: "No tests, No cases, Numbers then Be BEST ....!."
The federal government will stop providing money and support for 13 sites across five states which were originally set up in the first months of the pandemic to speed up testing at the local level.
Local officials and public health experts expressed a mixture of frustration, resignation, and horror at the decision to let federal support lapse.
E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
President Trump, as well as his Russian and Brazilian counterparts, Vladimir V. Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, has followed what critics call a comparable path in their pandemic response that leaves all three countries in a similarly bad spot: they were dismissive at the outset of the crisis, slow to respond to scientific advice and saw a boom of domestic cases as other parts of the world, notably in Europe and Asia, were slowly managing to get their outbreaks under control.
Comments
Peracles just posted 3 other items on Texas coronavirus news here
http://dagblog.com/comment/283946#comment-283946
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:37pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:58pm
Aha, here's part of the California problem?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:20am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 7:26pm
Undercounting? go on, pull the other one
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:36pm
Isn't kind of odd that this is coming from them, though? Says to me: they don't actually do intentional spin, they are just a disorganized mess with no true chain of command...
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 11:53pm