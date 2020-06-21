Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Admin a Big Loss: the Transfer of Military Funds to Build the Wall Was ‘Unlawful’ https://t.co/StoqnU36do pic.twitter.com/r6fnwLzE7A— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 27, 2020
U.S. Marshals arrest man who stood on burning police car, defaced CNN sign during downtown Atlanta protests: https://t.co/JXkUpHRY8s pic.twitter.com/BGTHx3se1H— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2020
The militarization of Nairobi and the subsequent transfer of the county’s administration into the president’s office is a brazen power grab by President Kenyatta, @CareyBaraka writes.https://t.co/Vuoqx9CpZP— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 26, 2020
Police unions are not the only obstacle to reform; there are these national organizations lobbying Congress and the administration directly
By Luke Broadwater & Catie Edmonston @ NYTimes.com, June 25
Law enforcement groups, which have donated generously to members of both political parties, have dictated the terms of the debate on an overhaul, prodding lawmakers to reject the toughest measures.
This lawsuit is different. And it's big. Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change. https://t.co/WbwtMQln8n— Meehan Crist (@meehancrist) June 25, 2020
Funny you ask https://t.co/QDjxFUFwF9 https://t.co/viqsSsCjtc— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 26, 2020
Advisers and allies say the president’s repeated acts of self-destruction have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them.
If racism stops meaning prejudice and starts meaning disparities, it would mean that basically everything, everywhere on planet earth, is racist, which might be the point https://t.co/UrNc1uyxfS— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 25, 2020
Washington (CNN)Members of the Texas congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle are asking the Trump administration to reconsider its decision to halt direct funding to several coronavirus testing sites in the Lone Star State, where there has been a surge of Covid-19 cases.
Donald Trump: "Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!"
In what the @PhillyInquirer called a "remarkable" press conference today, the city's mayor and police commissioner apologized for the June 1 tear gassing of protesters, saying the NYT's investigation made them "sickened" and showed "unacceptable" tactics https://t.co/48gjJMAQyz— Evan Hill (@evanchill) June 25, 2020
Carly Fiorina, the former GOP presidential candidate who would have been Ted Cruz's running mate just a few years ago, says she'll vote for Joe Biden in November. @IsaacDovere reports: https://t.co/eCmUcs3RkC— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 25, 2020
In the presidential primary, Biden’s health plan was often described as “moderate,” but it’s far to the left of Nancy Pelosi’s health plan. https://t.co/1zhrtlb0bF— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 25, 2020
% who *agree* that, when jobs are scarce, men should have more right to a job than women (top 3 countries)— Pew Research Global (@pewglobal) June 24, 2020
81
79
75
% who *disagree* (top 3 countries)
92
88
88https://t.co/QA0KkFPOzP pic.twitter.com/G7Uhg09Xbx
Our headquarters building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first African-American female engineer at NASA. She started in @NASAaero research and later moved into the personnel field, working to ensure equal opportunity in hiring and promotion. pic.twitter.com/eMandeaMyv— NASA (@NASA) June 24, 2020
As colleges prepare to restart this fall, the case study of a University of Texas group that traveled to Cabo San Lucas shows how easily the coronavirus spreads among college students — and how it can be contained.
By Rachel Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, June 24
On March 19 [....] a group of students from the University of Texas at Austin returned from a spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:48am
Bronx protesters splain away damage done
"it's history, dude - blame it on da man!
We're being repressed!
I'm just getting my smartphone, cheetos & Zantac divudend!"
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5eecc6bfc5b672210
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 5:15am
yeah I find this article pretty clueless overall. The protestors are silly poseurs basically complaining about a metaphorical South Bronx has changed some in composition from the "burning" days and certainly is not the Fordham Plaza neighborhood they are protesting in. The commentators are clearly clueless about the neighborhoods involved.
Fordham plaza is like 5 blocks of shopping in older buildings with some national chain stores like Best Buy. Near Fordham University main campus! No fancy ones. Centered around a big building that was once Macy's or some other department store. It was the only place in the West Bronx that had such a strip of stores until the new Yankee Stadium was built to replace the old one in the Southwest Bronx. It had a hard time keeping chain stores there just because the buildings are not choice modern, there are new developments where they can go in the Bronx and many have done so.
The Yankee Stadium shopping area one is now much more convenient to the South Bronx and nicer than the old Fordham Plaza shopping area.
At that time of Yankee Stadium replacement the city required building of a shopping mall in the same area so there would be more chain stores in the west side of the Bronx but further south to service the poorest hoods. The Yankee stadium one is more popular now because it has better stores and is more modern (and also has no little mom and pop places, which were looted it's like a real suburban type shopping mall with a Target and everything, though small. It wasn't looted. People of the South Bronx are grateful to have it and it was forced to be there with tax incentives. They're not gentrifying types, they like their chain stores and don't want them taken away.
The looting occurred at night after protests were over and mostly one night. It really had nothing to do with protests, it was crooks taking advantage of police being busy with protestors in Manhattan and stores being unprotected after months of lockdown.
Real protests of any size didn't even start happening in the Bronx overall anywhere until several days after the looting. Except for the one seeming to be organized by outsiders coming from Manhattan and they were mostly very much peaceful family events, people with little kids who wanted to do something kumbaya style.
And the south Bronx is not burning and angry like those protestors (once again, they are pretending that Fordham Plaza is the south Bronx) want to portray. Rather, if I would chose a way to describe it,it is eternally hopeful that there will be more corporate investment and real estate investment in the area, when there's not enough. They want more like the Yankee Stadium development. They want artsy types like rappers building recording studios and museums to rap. They have been successful lately at attracting immigrants from places like Africa and India who are going to like art school in Manhattan or training to be a dentist on scholarship at Columbia Dental school--only place there is cheap rent!
It's actually some of the poorer neighborhoods in the far reaches of Brooklyn that have more of remnants of the "ghetto" thing going on.
South Bronx is not anti-corporate over all! Wants more corporate interest, not less.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:48pm
Applicable tweet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:06pm
better response than mine above and better than the professor's, too:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 3:28pm
Certain judges part of the abuse problem?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 6:00pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 7:37pm