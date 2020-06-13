    Republican Voters Against Trump ad

    This one's a killer

    Next up: the idolatry meme:


    oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:


    Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:


    Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:

    And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks? 


    He doesnt seem to care

    Is he strategic? I still dont know.


    It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?


    Pls r-read mine. Is it strategic? Is it working?


    Proof that The Lincoln Project really does think along those lines, like it or not:

    This proves @ProjectLincoln and others were right to get under his skin with personal mockery, not just criticize him on his sociopathic policies. https://t.co/I4T09gAmMQ

    One of Trump's favorite meme makers is apparently this pro-Trump guy who has a YouTube account, pseudonym Carpe Donk​tum, and Trump just tweeted a video by him that I've got to admit is pretty damn good and very dangerous in giving confirmation to those who still buy Trump narratives:

    I'd seen the original video a long time ago, to which he added the CNN banner and music and stuff and altered the chronology. It was a genuine "fun kids video" uploaded by just another guy/gal that went viral.


    more kumbaya attempts, but this time done by teh stable genius himself,, heights of idiocy achieved, without Carpe Donktum's help

    :

    I enjoyed this reply to Kruse's tweet:

     


    #ByeIvanka (along with #NepotismBarbie) trending on Twitter, based on a campaign with this video by MeidasTouch/ActBue:

     


    Idunno, Twitter suspended me over a week ago, prolly saying something impolite about Javanka's $82mill. Of course they never say why - it's a Kafkaesque ritual of "identify the crime that we'll convict you of, guilty assumed"


    They usually suspend right leaning posts.  My account is tied to my food blog so I follow people that have different political views but are also foodies.  I behave myself and stay out of the politics in that sand box.  I think twitter thought police get paid by piece work. Rule of thumb is always have more than one twitter account. Insurance for when you get banned for something you have no idea what is was?   


