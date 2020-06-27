Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A black woman points out an obvious but overlooked view of Confederate monuments
The black people I come from were owned and raped by the white people I come from. Who dares to tell me to celebrate them?
and
NASHVILLE — I have rape-colored skin. My light-brown-blackness is a living testament to the rules, the practices, the causes of the Old South.
If there are those who want to remember the legacy of the Confederacy, if they want monuments, well, then, my body is a monument. My skin is a monument.
Kind of like Marianne Faithfull: "I'm like Berlin - many armies have been through me."
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:33pm