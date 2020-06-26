Some of the biggest technology companies in the world criticized the Trump administration decision against the foreign worker H-1B visa program, which has brought many skilled professionals to the U.S.
On Friday a federal workforce commission is expected to issue an order that big tech firms like IBM and Apple support. It focuses on skills rather than degrees in federal government hiring, which is the nation’s largest employer, with 2.1 million civilian workers.
From Apple and IBM to Google and J.P. Morgan, big companies have been loosening degree requirements in recent years as more employers question the dominant role of a college education in hiring decisions.
Here it is: the House of Representatives approved a measure to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. It’s the first time a D.C. statehood proposal has passed in either chamber of Congress. The legislation passed 232 to 180. https://t.co/9gp526dX3U
The militarization of Nairobi and the subsequent transfer of the county’s administration into the president’s office is a brazen power grab by President Kenyatta, @CareyBaraka writes.https://t.co/Vuoqx9CpZP
Washington (CNN)Members of the Texas congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle are asking the Trump administration to reconsider its decision to halt direct funding to several coronavirus testing sites in the Lone Star State, where there has been a surge of Covid-19 cases.
Donald Trump: "Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!"
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 11:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:40am
Putin's pissing himself with delight.
The useful idiot's more useful than could ever have been imagined. And everyone supports him, let's him have his way!!!
Sell us the noose to hang them with? Just had to promise him He could build a Tower in Moscow!!! (that of course will never happen - he's such a naïf, a юродивый!!! {yurodivye})
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 1:58am
If Melania hadnt got her Einstein Visa, where would she and we be? Who says you need a college degrees for a college exemption? Some people are gifted, exceptional people for exceptional times. (Ivanka Is known for being even moreso - regifted, the grift that keeps on regifting, ever fore giving)
[For JR: Xi said, "I know what it's like to be fed..." - that was just before he met Don & gave Ivanka the trademarks. And it's making me feel like I've always been scored.]
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:07am
Surely a typo...in the original he said "I know what it 's like to be RED..."
by jollyroger on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 1:42pm
"I know what Mao's red book said", and he's making me feel like the culture leaps forw'rd.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 1:50pm
Tomorrow Florida will become 5th, maybe 4th with another 9 or 11,000. The GOP governor says it's because he's testing more. Another "heckuva job Brownie" moment.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 1:44pm
Phoenix megachurch Tues - packing em in, 1 mask in sight. Death interviewed responds, "it's almost like it's too easy - I like to be a bit sporting, like those chess matches in Seventh Seal, but these people come and put their heads in my lap, and I'm like, 'grodie, i dont want all this blood And hair on me when i swing my scythe', but still, the lawn needs mowing, the sheaths need to be brought in. Kind of like factors work, and I Always thought of myself as an outdoors man. Not too young, mind you, but still a bit spry, field and woodsy and whatnot. A stadium's really not my thing, but i need the work."
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 2:02pm