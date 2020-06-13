Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This article makes me think of a similar Canada-US dynamic. It's great that Canadians are marching against police violence and systemic racism, but only after the Americans started.— Roberto Rocha (@robroc) June 27, 2020
Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People? https://t.co/gOj5B10K4H
Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
Here it is: the House of Representatives approved a measure to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. It’s the first time a D.C. statehood proposal has passed in either chamber of Congress. The legislation passed 232 to 180. https://t.co/9gp526dX3U— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 26, 2020
The ruling applies to children held in the nation’s three family detention centers for more than 20 days. They must be let go by July 17, a federal judge ruled on Friday.
By Miriam Jordan @ NYTimes.com, June 26
Citing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday ordered the imminent release of migrant children held in the country’s three family detention centers.
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Admin a Big Loss: the Transfer of Military Funds to Build the Wall Was ‘Unlawful’ https://t.co/StoqnU36do pic.twitter.com/r6fnwLzE7A— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 27, 2020
U.S. Marshals arrest man who stood on burning police car, defaced CNN sign during downtown Atlanta protests: https://t.co/JXkUpHRY8s pic.twitter.com/BGTHx3se1H— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2020
The militarization of Nairobi and the subsequent transfer of the county’s administration into the president’s office is a brazen power grab by President Kenyatta, @CareyBaraka writes.https://t.co/Vuoqx9CpZP— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 26, 2020
Police unions are not the only obstacle to reform; there are these national organizations lobbying Congress and the administration directly
By Luke Broadwater & Catie Edmonston @ NYTimes.com, June 25
Law enforcement groups, which have donated generously to members of both political parties, have dictated the terms of the debate on an overhaul, prodding lawmakers to reject the toughest measures.
This lawsuit is different. And it's big. Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change. https://t.co/WbwtMQln8n— Meehan Crist (@meehancrist) June 25, 2020
Funny you ask https://t.co/QDjxFUFwF9 https://t.co/viqsSsCjtc— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 26, 2020
Advisers and allies say the president’s repeated acts of self-destruction have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them.
If racism stops meaning prejudice and starts meaning disparities, it would mean that basically everything, everywhere on planet earth, is racist, which might be the point https://t.co/UrNc1uyxfS— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 25, 2020
Comments
Next up: the idolatry meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:55am
oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:59am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:28pm
Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:32pm
Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:
And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:28pm
He doesnt seem to care
Is he strategic? I still dont know.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:41pm
It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:34pm
Pls r-read mine. Is it strategic? Is it working?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:38pm
Proof that The Lincoln Project really does think along those lines, like it or not:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:05am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:30pm
One of Trump's favorite meme makers is apparently this pro-Trump guy who has a YouTube account, pseudonym Carpe Donktum, and Trump just tweeted a video by him that I've got to admit is pretty damn good and very dangerous in giving confirmation to those who still buy Trump narratives:
I'd seen the original video a long time ago, to which he added the CNN banner and music and stuff and altered the chronology. It was a genuine "fun kids video" uploaded by just another guy/gal that went viral.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:11pm
more kumbaya attempts, but this time done by teh stable genius himself,, heights of idiocy achieved, without Carpe Donktum's help
:
I enjoyed this reply to Kruse's tweet:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:05pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:01pm
#ByeIvanka (along with #NepotismBarbie) trending on Twitter, based on a campaign with this video by MeidasTouch/ActBue:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:09am
Idunno, Twitter suspended me over a week ago, prolly saying something impolite about Javanka's $82mill. Of course they never say why - it's a Kafkaesque ritual of "identify the crime that we'll convict you of, guilty assumed"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 2:24am
They usually suspend right leaning posts. My account is tied to my food blog so I follow people that have different political views but are also foodies. I behave myself and stay out of the politics in that sand box. I think twitter thought police get paid by piece work. Rule of thumb is always have more than one twitter account. Insurance for when you get banned for something you have no idea what is was?
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 3:58am
Oh i do, just dont have all the contacts on that one, And dont express my opinion the same way.
I think i may have referred to Javanka taking that $82 million off the taxpayer/donors/beguiling foreign entities along with trademarks before meeting with Xi as a type of prostitution (using nicer euphemisms, not completely crass) and copied her in on the dialogue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 4:35am
I'm in good company, it seems...
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/jun/27/twitter-closes-graham-linehan-account-after-trans-comment
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:01pm
There is no rhyme nor reason to suspension on Twitter. I follow this very sweet lady in New Zealand, she is a more-than-full-time volunteer archivist for the local historical society. She mostly posts tons of interesting things she is finding and scanning as she does her work. Then she also tweets sometimes on personal life struggles, some serious health issues that she is handicapped by and how lockdown has made it even harder. And she throws in tweets about her two cats as well. Rarely touches on any politics. Sometimes ever so vaguely support for political correctness.They kept suspending her over a couple months. She thought it was about her tweeting too much! (If that's a rule, why not apply it to Trump, he beats her record for sure.) Made zero sense.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:07pm
I know there are groups that go through posts of large account that they don't like to find things to get the accounts banned.
Parlor is picking up users from twitter because of all the banning of large accounts.
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:40pm
FWIW, don't know how true--The Brits I follow on Twitter-mostly artists or art-related types liberal but far from P.C.-they have been making jokes about Parlor for a couple weeks already that it is just a refuge for the right-wing idiots and clowns, been making serious fun of it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:59pm