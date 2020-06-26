Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
This article makes me think of a similar Canada-US dynamic. It's great that Canadians are marching against police violence and systemic racism, but only after the Americans started.— Roberto Rocha (@robroc) June 27, 2020
Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People? https://t.co/gOj5B10K4H
Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
Here it is: the House of Representatives approved a measure to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. It’s the first time a D.C. statehood proposal has passed in either chamber of Congress. The legislation passed 232 to 180. https://t.co/9gp526dX3U— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 26, 2020
The ruling applies to children held in the nation’s three family detention centers for more than 20 days. They must be let go by July 17, a federal judge ruled on Friday.
By Miriam Jordan @ NYTimes.com, June 26
Citing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday ordered the imminent release of migrant children held in the country’s three family detention centers.
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Admin a Big Loss: the Transfer of Military Funds to Build the Wall Was ‘Unlawful’ https://t.co/StoqnU36do pic.twitter.com/r6fnwLzE7A— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 27, 2020
U.S. Marshals arrest man who stood on burning police car, defaced CNN sign during downtown Atlanta protests: https://t.co/JXkUpHRY8s pic.twitter.com/BGTHx3se1H— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2020
The militarization of Nairobi and the subsequent transfer of the county’s administration into the president’s office is a brazen power grab by President Kenyatta, @CareyBaraka writes.https://t.co/Vuoqx9CpZP— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 26, 2020
Police unions are not the only obstacle to reform; there are these national organizations lobbying Congress and the administration directly
By Luke Broadwater & Catie Edmonston @ NYTimes.com, June 25
Law enforcement groups, which have donated generously to members of both political parties, have dictated the terms of the debate on an overhaul, prodding lawmakers to reject the toughest measures.
This lawsuit is different. And it's big. Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change. https://t.co/WbwtMQln8n— Meehan Crist (@meehancrist) June 25, 2020
Funny you ask https://t.co/QDjxFUFwF9 https://t.co/viqsSsCjtc— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 26, 2020
Advisers and allies say the president’s repeated acts of self-destruction have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them.
If racism stops meaning prejudice and starts meaning disparities, it would mean that basically everything, everywhere on planet earth, is racist, which might be the point https://t.co/UrNc1uyxfS— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 25, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Claire MacAskill & Joe Scarborough:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:47am
Mr. Yglesias is being sarcastic here, but if tell-alls from Woodward to Bolton are correct, it is entirely believable to me that neither of them paid any attention to briefings on this intel:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:18pm