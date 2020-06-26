Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
[....] Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
Punishing people who did not do anything wrong harms that cause. @The Atlantic
Most of the "cancel culture" you hear about is celebrities getting yelled at but ultimately suffering few career consequences.— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) June 27, 2020
But there are a ton of cases you don't hear about, in which cancel culture ruins the lives and livelihoods of the powerless and marginalized: https://t.co/5MGGu8zexA
Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.
After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.
Just goes to show you that it's not just cops that profile.
ANOTHA one this week? POC can be anti-Semites, and I'll have to vett history here...but THIS guy turned out to be the Providence College swastika bandit - almost universally labeled a probable white nationalist by in-area media. #and_then_it_happened https://t.co/FSrnOaV5LJ
BREAKING - Sensors in Sweden have detected a rise in nuclear particles from somewhere near on or near the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm monitoring station detected 3isotopes; Cs-134, Cs-137 & Ru-103 associated with nuclear fission at higher than usual levels. pic.twitter.com/tkLsMqZK62— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 27, 2020
This article makes me think of a similar Canada-US dynamic. It's great that Canadians are marching against police violence and systemic racism, but only after the Americans started.— Roberto Rocha (@robroc) June 27, 2020
Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People? https://t.co/gOj5B10K4H
Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
Here it is: the House of Representatives approved a measure to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. It’s the first time a D.C. statehood proposal has passed in either chamber of Congress. The legislation passed 232 to 180. https://t.co/9gp526dX3U— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 26, 2020
The ruling applies to children held in the nation’s three family detention centers for more than 20 days. They must be let go by July 17, a federal judge ruled on Friday.
By Miriam Jordan @ NYTimes.com, June 26
Citing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday ordered the imminent release of migrant children held in the country’s three family detention centers.
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Admin a Big Loss: the Transfer of Military Funds to Build the Wall Was ‘Unlawful’ https://t.co/StoqnU36do pic.twitter.com/r6fnwLzE7A— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 27, 2020
