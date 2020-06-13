Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
[....] Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
Punishing people who did not do anything wrong harms that cause. @The Atlantic
Most of the "cancel culture" you hear about is celebrities getting yelled at but ultimately suffering few career consequences.— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) June 27, 2020
But there are a ton of cases you don't hear about, in which cancel culture ruins the lives and livelihoods of the powerless and marginalized: https://t.co/5MGGu8zexA
Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.
After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.
Just goes to show you that it's not just cops that profile.
ANOTHA one this week? POC can be anti-Semites, and I'll have to vett history here...but THIS guy turned out to be the Providence College swastika bandit - almost universally labeled a probable white nationalist by in-area media. #and_then_it_happened https://t.co/FSrnOaV5LJ
BREAKING - Sensors in Sweden have detected a rise in nuclear particles from somewhere near on or near the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm monitoring station detected 3isotopes; Cs-134, Cs-137 & Ru-103 associated with nuclear fission at higher than usual levels. pic.twitter.com/tkLsMqZK62— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 27, 2020
This article makes me think of a similar Canada-US dynamic. It's great that Canadians are marching against police violence and systemic racism, but only after the Americans started.— Roberto Rocha (@robroc) June 27, 2020
Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People? https://t.co/gOj5B10K4H
Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
Here it is: the House of Representatives approved a measure to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. It’s the first time a D.C. statehood proposal has passed in either chamber of Congress. The legislation passed 232 to 180. https://t.co/9gp526dX3U— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 26, 2020
The ruling applies to children held in the nation’s three family detention centers for more than 20 days. They must be let go by July 17, a federal judge ruled on Friday.
By Miriam Jordan @ NYTimes.com, June 26
Citing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday ordered the imminent release of migrant children held in the country’s three family detention centers.
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Admin a Big Loss: the Transfer of Military Funds to Build the Wall Was ‘Unlawful’ https://t.co/StoqnU36do pic.twitter.com/r6fnwLzE7A— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 27, 2020
Comments
Next up: the idolatry meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:55am
oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:59am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:28pm
Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:32pm
Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:
And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:28pm
He doesnt seem to care
Is he strategic? I still dont know.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:41pm
It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:34pm
Pls r-read mine. Is it strategic? Is it working?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:38pm
Proof that The Lincoln Project really does think along those lines, like it or not:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:05am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:30pm
One of Trump's favorite meme makers is apparently this pro-Trump guy who has a YouTube account, pseudonym Carpe Donktum, and Trump just tweeted a video by him that I've got to admit is pretty damn good and very dangerous in giving confirmation to those who still buy Trump narratives:
I'd seen the original video a long time ago, to which he added the CNN banner and music and stuff and altered the chronology. It was a genuine "fun kids video" uploaded by just another guy/gal that went viral.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:11pm
more kumbaya attempts, but this time done by teh stable genius himself,, heights of idiocy achieved, without Carpe Donktum's help
:
I enjoyed this reply to Kruse's tweet:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:05pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:01pm
#ByeIvanka (along with #NepotismBarbie) trending on Twitter, based on a campaign with this video by MeidasTouch/ActBue:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:09am
Idunno, Twitter suspended me over a week ago, prolly saying something impolite about Javanka's $82mill. Of course they never say why - it's a Kafkaesque ritual of "identify the crime that we'll convict you of, guilty assumed"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 2:24am
They usually suspend right leaning posts. My account is tied to my food blog so I follow people that have different political views but are also foodies. I behave myself and stay out of the politics in that sand box. I think twitter thought police get paid by piece work. Rule of thumb is always have more than one twitter account. Insurance for when you get banned for something you have no idea what is was?
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 3:58am
Oh i do, just dont have all the contacts on that one, And dont express my opinion the same way.
I think i may have referred to Javanka taking that $82 million off the taxpayer/donors/beguiling foreign entities along with trademarks before meeting with Xi as a type of prostitution (using nicer euphemisms, not completely crass) and copied her in on the dialogue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 4:35am
I'm in good company, it seems...
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/jun/27/twitter-closes-graham-linehan-account-after-trans-comment
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:01pm
There is no rhyme nor reason to suspension on Twitter. I follow this very sweet lady in New Zealand, she is a more-than-full-time volunteer archivist for the local historical society. She mostly posts tons of interesting things she is finding and scanning as she does her work. Then she also tweets sometimes on personal life struggles, some serious health issues that she is handicapped by and how lockdown has made it even harder. And she throws in tweets about her two cats as well. Rarely touches on any politics. Sometimes ever so vaguely support for political correctness.They kept suspending her over a couple months. She thought it was about her tweeting too much! (If that's a rule, why not apply it to Trump, he beats her record for sure.) Made zero sense.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:07pm
This is happening all over the place. I see it on you tube also. You only have to use the wrong word and you get flagged. I watch a pleasant lady on YT that lives in a old trailer with a very small income. She does some very interesting crafts, gardening, cheap cooking and food preservation. She depends on the income from her channel. She had to stop reading her grandmother's daily diary from WWII and was told they would demonetize her because she tied a kerchief on her head to keep her long hair back. She had to go through an appeal and was able to convince them that the kerchief was not because of religious reasons. I would skim through some of her videos just to get to the diary because it was really interesting account of life in a Mennonite community in Eastern Pa. during the war. At the same time she was getting hit with trolls in the comment section. She got her income back from the channel and the trolls finally went away.
They did try to ban Trump on twitter. They took the account all down but that only lasted a few hours. My guess there were some phone calls from the White House lawyers and FCC that convinced them to put it all back and keep their hands off of Trump's tweets. Twitter is just a platform like the telephone company. and protected under the same laws. Only they have been pushing the envelope to act more like a publisher than a platform. I think in the near future we are going to see some changes in the communication laws redefining where on line companies will fall under FCC laws.
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:56pm
I know there are groups that go through posts of large account that they don't like to find things to get the accounts banned.
Parlor is picking up users from twitter because of all the banning of large accounts.
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:40pm
FWIW, don't know how true--The Brits I follow on Twitter-mostly artists or art-related types liberal but far from P.C.-they have been making jokes about Parlor for a couple weeks already that it is just a refuge for the right-wing idiots and clowns, been making serious fun of it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:59pm
They can make fun of it all they want. Like I said up thread the conservatives are tired of the banning. I know better than to underestimate the size of that group. It has grown since the 2016 election and has become probably the majority in our country.
These are the nice people who go to Trump rallies and go out of their way to make Democrats feel welcome at those rallies. They don't believe the polls that show Biden leading with a wide margin. They look around in their towns and don't see any Biden signs for President. It makes them wonder if Trump is really right about fake news. Law and order is important to them and they see Democratic run states and cities allowing rioting to go on far too long. That makes them doubt the leadership of the Democratic party and finds it easy to agree with Trump's nick names he gives the leadership on the left.
Those right wing idiots and clowns encourage their followers to not take their word as gospel, but to do their own research and make up their own minds.That does appeal to the 40% in the middle and lets them have their independence of political thought. The people who have put their money into Parlor sees an opportunity on the right. They are marketing it in that direction to get it up and running.
It just baffles me, as to why the DNC hasn't competed for the independent voter at their level of independence
I am just calling it as I see it. Yes, I did check out Parlor a few days ago.
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 10:44pm