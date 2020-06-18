Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Heard from a state legislator that 40% of small businesses in his district will never come back. This is devastating and will transform our neighborhoods and communities unless dramatic actions are taken. Small businesses are the source of most jobs.— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 16, 2020
So, a tech company gathered data on a bunch of protesters by tracing their phones (which is pretty crappy, yes; digital privacy needs to be addressed by Congress).
There seems to be some dissonance between pretending a social worker can respond to an immediate threat of deadly violence and hiring private security to protect yourself from an immediate threat to deadly violence https://t.co/BtErUThrfw— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2020
The evidence is mounting. New York City simply can not ignore it. We can not open bars/restaurants for indoor service as currently planned for July 6. https://t.co/geTZ0JVRdg— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 28, 2020
Nearly 1 in 3 black Americans know someone personally who has died of covid-19, far exceeding their white counterparts, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos pollthat underscores the coronavirus pandemic’s profoundly disparate impact.
The nationwide survey finds that 31 percent of black adults say they know someone firsthand who has been killed by the virus, compared with 17 percent of adults who are Hispanic and 9 percent who are white.
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
[....] Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
Punishing people who did not do anything wrong harms that cause. @The Atlantic
Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.
After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.
Just goes to show you that it's not just cops that profile.
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
People can walk and chew gum
https://www.vox.com/2020/6/10/21286759/study-covid-19-lockdowns-black-owned-businesses-hardest-recession
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-08/black-business-owners-suffer-41-drop-in-covid-19-lockdowns
https://time.com/5848557/black-owned-business-coronavirus-aid/
We all know $500 billion is not traceable
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 8:31am
Hello, with loans or no loans, traditional "retail" not coming back. For a lifetime at least. No fancy "retail" jobs either, substitute cashier at the CVS (predict big fight over preference for the latter type jobs!)
And restaurants and bars not gonna show profitability until there is a coronavirus vaccine because they must reduce capacity from break even .
Arts and entertainment? BROKEN! Totally broken. Don't know how they are going to make money and employ people. No live shows. Drive-in solution? ah but audiences and proceeds cut by a mega percentage. (Not to mention no new movies, no new TV.)
Fashion? BROKEN.
Hair salons, long hours in the chair braiding? Fuggeaboutit.gone. Can't afford it anyway, lost the retail job.
Mundane 'hood stuff like dry cleaner? Fuggedaboutit! Don;t wear fancy duds anymore.
Any plans to change the type of businesses that predominate here? No, past grievance is of more concern? Gonna wait until reparations gonna from the sky?
Basketball related? NFL related? Fuggedaboutit. Gone until vaccine.
We're talking Great Depression here. Not a "recession". Very very serious. Very very urgent.
Unless you're into "STEM".
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:03pm
This is known. It is also known that doing carry out to support local businesses is best done in person rather than via things like Bite Squad which appropriates a share of the profits.
It is also known that supporting bookstores is important, so you track down stores that offer mailing services. This is a "sacrifice" because it is much easier to do the ebook rather than the hardback or paperback which increase the strain on your bookshelves.
Not stuck on past grievances, but not forgetting past grievances. Working on ways to help out the community.
An onsite teaching source for children in high risk situations (the children are not high risk, the risk is the situation) who have trouble in school, can no longer have close encounter one on one sessions. The teaching an counseling is moved to Zoom.
We try to adapt.
I am glad that I live in a world that realizes times are changing and tries to adjust, and not in your rigid little bubble. People deserve to be pissed off and express grievances.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:20pm
Little interest from a guy who "wrote" "Art of The Deal" and starred in "The Apprentice":
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:44pm
Many urban wastelands coming for the foreseeable future, filled with the poor and old needing access to nearby hospitals.
I'm figuring many of the "kids" having moved back "home" temporarily are now just gonna end up staying in mom & dad's suburban home for the rest of their lives, even after mom and dad dead, instead of selling it:
Manhattan is quite realistically probably going to become part dystopian urban wasteland, part reverting back to 1935, looking more like Queens. It's going down, even the New York City Independent Budget Office agrees:
Sure, the museums will still be there. But little else. No performing arts or restaurants until vaccine, might as well go elsewhere...
see it becoming quite dangerous--doormen and garage attendants disappear first...
Brooklyn gonna be okay, tho? Back to imitating small city hipsterville? One big commune? Harlem will become artful while miserable again?...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:38pm
extra added NYC area problem?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:02pm
The limits of dystopia are difficult to make out, if possible at all. In the spirit of pessimism, consider the following:
The matter of mortgages and the value of property are linked together with rental markets.
If enough people can't pay rent, they put pressure on mortgages linked to rental income. I imagine this true in a lot of places but have seen it for myself in NYC.
When put under pressure in the past, the real estate market chose to keep the price high on properties even if nothing was moving. As a collective, they did not want to suddenly see properties lose half their value in the course of several months.
And because the Banks hold both ends of this equation, they are no longer in the enviable position of playing one set of interests against another.
I don't know how the movie ends.
by moat on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 9:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 7:22pm
Aargh, liberal rants that largely miss the point.
Elon Musk's SpaceX was exactly the kind of private endeavour to augment gov work, not a place to lament money that could have been used elsewhere. His attempt to supply an underwater pod to rescue Thai boys in a cave was a stab at the private "step Up and help" we should see from tech (met with a "shove your pod up your ass", but such Is Brit expat politeness - likely the pod *wasn't* of use, but nice try anyway -better Fast dev provisional emergency capability Is needed for emergencies we havent seen before.
Complaints about Bill Gates' failures in health and education should acknowledge that *failures are valuable*, we need more experiments, we dont know what works or the money we throw at things would just work. But things don't "just work". We need *lots* of failures to improve.
Zuckerberg? A poser, forget him for anything useful.
But what Is inexcusable Is that we couldnt find/quickly spin up privately funded masks and Covid tests for the whole world quick, whatever the screwups of Trump gutting the reserve supplies. A piece of material to cover mouth and nose - say 1 billion x 7 for the Americas, another half billion x 7 for Europe. 1 billion garments for doctors/nurses. What happened to our Lend-Lease/Dunkirk flotilla mentality? How many troops did private schooners Ferry Across the Channel when push came to shove? But whats the actual value of all our app development and IoT conferences And whatever boasting if we can't keep or help granny from being sick or take care of her at home when the hospitals are all infected. Zoom's cool, but we had that over a decade ago in Skype - 4-5 Moore's Laws ago.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:09am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:32am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:52am
I do not find this protest helpful in the least in the situation the world is in right now, not for minorities, not for anyone:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:10am