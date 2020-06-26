Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
So, a tech company gathered data on a bunch of protesters by tracing their phones (which is pretty crappy, yes; digital privacy needs to be addressed by Congress).
It confirmed that in most cities, the protesters were disproportionately white.https://t.co/X3iGNqohVB pic.twitter.com/X8pttIejbX
There seems to be some dissonance between pretending a social worker can respond to an immediate threat of deadly violence and hiring private security to protect yourself from an immediate threat to deadly violence https://t.co/BtErUThrfw— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2020
The evidence is mounting. New York City simply can not ignore it. We can not open bars/restaurants for indoor service as currently planned for July 6. https://t.co/geTZ0JVRdg— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 28, 2020
Nearly 1 in 3 black Americans know someone personally who has died of covid-19, far exceeding their white counterparts, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos pollthat underscores the coronavirus pandemic’s profoundly disparate impact.
The nationwide survey finds that 31 percent of black adults say they know someone firsthand who has been killed by the virus, compared with 17 percent of adults who are Hispanic and 9 percent who are white.
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
[....] Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
Punishing people who did not do anything wrong harms that cause. @The Atlantic
Most of the "cancel culture" you hear about is celebrities getting yelled at but ultimately suffering few career consequences.— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) June 27, 2020
But there are a ton of cases you don't hear about, in which cancel culture ruins the lives and livelihoods of the powerless and marginalized: https://t.co/5MGGu8zexA
Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.
After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.
Just goes to show you that it's not just cops that profile.
ANOTHA one this week? POC can be anti-Semites, and I'll have to vett history here...but THIS guy turned out to be the Providence College swastika bandit - almost universally labeled a probable white nationalist by in-area media. #and_then_it_happened https://t.co/FSrnOaV5LJ
BREAKING - Sensors in Sweden have detected a rise in nuclear particles from somewhere near on or near the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm monitoring station detected 3isotopes; Cs-134, Cs-137 & Ru-103 associated with nuclear fission at higher than usual levels. pic.twitter.com/tkLsMqZK62— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 27, 2020
This article makes me think of a similar Canada-US dynamic. It's great that Canadians are marching against police violence and systemic racism, but only after the Americans started.— Roberto Rocha (@robroc) June 27, 2020
Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People? https://t.co/gOj5B10K4H
Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:29am
Florida has 1:40 deaths to infections, but now want us to believe with 10,000 infections a day it's 1:400 deaths to infections. Theyre not hiding Covid deaths, are they?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:54pm
NYTimes' analysis by Sabrina Tavernise, Frances Robles and Louis Keene, June 27, 2020 Updated 5:12 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:30pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:57pm
Yikes Texas!
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:34pm
DJT: Never gonna shut it down,
Never gonna say I'm wrong,
If you wear a mask you must hate me!
Never gonna do more tests,
Gonna say I achieved success!
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:06am
Drumpf keeps on trying the stable misunderstood genius thang, but more and more all we see is classic Emmet Kelly "sad clown"
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:56am
holy shit, this country is gonna be so broke for so long
this is a closeup, more readable map for today, red states are "trending poorly", yellow are "making progress" and green are "trending better"
https://www.covidexitstrategy.org/
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:45am