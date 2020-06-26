Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
So, a tech company gathered data on a bunch of protesters by tracing their phones (which is pretty crappy, yes; digital privacy needs to be addressed by Congress).
It confirmed that in most cities, the protesters were disproportionately white.https://t.co/X3iGNqohVB pic.twitter.com/X8pttIejbX
There seems to be some dissonance between pretending a social worker can respond to an immediate threat of deadly violence and hiring private security to protect yourself from an immediate threat to deadly violence https://t.co/BtErUThrfw— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2020
The evidence is mounting. New York City simply can not ignore it. We can not open bars/restaurants for indoor service as currently planned for July 6. https://t.co/geTZ0JVRdg— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 28, 2020
Nearly 1 in 3 black Americans know someone personally who has died of covid-19, far exceeding their white counterparts, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos pollthat underscores the coronavirus pandemic’s profoundly disparate impact.
The nationwide survey finds that 31 percent of black adults say they know someone firsthand who has been killed by the virus, compared with 17 percent of adults who are Hispanic and 9 percent who are white.
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
[....] Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
Punishing people who did not do anything wrong harms that cause. @The Atlantic
Most of the "cancel culture" you hear about is celebrities getting yelled at but ultimately suffering few career consequences.— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) June 27, 2020
But there are a ton of cases you don't hear about, in which cancel culture ruins the lives and livelihoods of the powerless and marginalized: https://t.co/5MGGu8zexA
Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.
After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.
Just goes to show you that it's not just cops that profile.
ANOTHA one this week? POC can be anti-Semites, and I'll have to vett history here...but THIS guy turned out to be the Providence College swastika bandit - almost universally labeled a probable white nationalist by in-area media. #and_then_it_happened https://t.co/FSrnOaV5LJ
BREAKING - Sensors in Sweden have detected a rise in nuclear particles from somewhere near on or near the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm monitoring station detected 3isotopes; Cs-134, Cs-137 & Ru-103 associated with nuclear fission at higher than usual levels. pic.twitter.com/tkLsMqZK62— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 27, 2020
This article makes me think of a similar Canada-US dynamic. It's great that Canadians are marching against police violence and systemic racism, but only after the Americans started.— Roberto Rocha (@robroc) June 27, 2020
Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People? https://t.co/gOj5B10K4H
Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
Comments
Claire MacAskill & Joe Scarborough:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:47am
Mr. Yglesias is being sarcastic here, but if tell-alls from Woodward to Bolton are correct, it is entirely believable to me that neither of them paid any attention to briefings on this intel:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:18pm
European intel source confirms and also says
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 10:10pm
The Lincoln Project has an ad out on it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:15pm
One thing I think can be safely presumed: his old buddy John McCain would be more than extremely angry.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:24pm
The NYT and Cnn have a long documented history of printing hoaxes so this 'Story' should remain in that category until verified or debunked.
Putin is a despot but he's not a fool seeking more of Trump's sanctions.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:34am
Why do you think it is even worth your time to write that here?
Do you think of this group as a bunch of dummies that doesn't know what the name Judith Miller means?
Do you think we also don't know what it means when the DNI says intel wasn't shown to the president and vice-president but doesn't deny its existence?
Come up with something more challenging than "beware the liberal media may not always be true". DOH. It's truer more often than Fox News.
Or are you just trying to convince yourself?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:03am
Putin Is a dumbfuck who's lucky he found a useful idiot in America, cuz he's done a really shitty job for a guy who's sitting on the resources he Is. 20+ years and what does he have to show but a few billion of extorted money, a semi-quagmire in Syria, a reputation for killing journalists, 3rd worst Covid response in the world, and chaos in America? Get his dick out of your mouth. It's not worth the crappy pay youre getting.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:34am
Steve Schmidt calls bullshit on tweet by Office of the DNI:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:16am
A non-denial denial wrapped in a larger denial. The "alleged intelligence" has been reported by the NY Times. The intelligence itself is alleged to have come from Intelligence sources. The Director is the perfect job to find out if it is valid information. If the reporting is incorrect it is incorrect about what came from their sources. As the NYT story has it:
If the Director could just say the story was all false, that would have been the smart thing to say. This statement screams of Commissars shaking down the party ranks for traitors and infidels.
The denial by Zabihullah Mujahid is special. He is more offended by being seen as a whore than a killer of Americans:
The Taliban are so touchy these days. Gone are the halcyon days of yore when they took C.I.A. money with no drama.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:18pm
interesting insight about the Taliban, moat.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:07pm
David Rothkopf has a few things to say on the matter in a Twitter thread, starting here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:20am
Poor confused moot can't even keep his hoax history straight. The Taliban didn't even exist when the CIA funded AL Qaida hoax first surfaced,
It seems that pinheads like Rothkopf would update their pathetic failed Trump/Russia collusion hoax and start parroting the Bolton Trump/China collusion hoax.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:28pm
Your twisting of anything and everything pro-Trump as if he is the yugest genius the world has ever seen who is always right is incredibly blatantly obvious. Especially whenever his administration does something that his very own political party wouldn't like, it was on purpose because the GOP is stupid, that Trump always knows better than both the GOP and Democratic politicians.
While someone like member NCD here might see a fan of a "dear leader", through the wise comments of moat, I am beginning to see marketing for a single man as savior and genius at work. The only question is whether you are paid to do that or do that because you are a fanboy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:59pm
He may not be the yugest genius among world leaders, but he surely has the yugest ass. (ed note: Trump v. Spanx, Spanx lays down and dies, admits defeat.)
by jollyroger on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:23pm
Cue the Golfer's Overcoat in 5...4...3...
by jollyroger on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:25pm
I think this kind of ridicule personally rattles the Narcissist Trump mightily but has little affect on followers and fans, nearly zero effect actually, as at many of his rallies the attendees don't look that different. And ya know, comes to mind Trump, as to physical appearance, he only judges women that way; with men he's a fan of Rocketman and Pootie. Despite the bare chest photos of the latter, he's lacking both the height and the hair of an Adonis.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:42pm
Hey Nonny - still playing Putin deepthroat? He doesnt mind paying Afghanis to kill Americans, And you and your hero Trump dont mind Americans dying. Speaking of which, 130,000 Covid dead - where's your hydroxychloroquine And herd immunity? Florida's adding 8000-10,000 infections a day - Nonny and Donny dont care - they're in it for the chaos and "owning the libs", not for any grow up responsibility. Do you golf too, Anon? Whats your handicap? (Aside from the obvious.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:06pm
From Wikipedia for brevity:
For more detailed information, look for Operation Cyclone and Pashtun nationalism during the Soviet invasion. The word "Taliban" means students who went madrassahs in Pakistan as refugees during the war.
Same people, different time.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:59pm