    This classic "herding cats" problem is why Joe is a good candidate at a time of national crisis?

    By artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:56pm |

    It's also why his V.P. pick is extra important? As to what happens after the election

    The V.P. choice is extra important, especially if the the Dems can win the Senate and break the Mitch wall of No.

    In terms of developing policy and returning to functioning government practices, the Cabinet selections and who will be Chief of Staff are arguably equally important. The institutional triage needed is a deep challenge that should develop consensus even amongst sharply divided points of view.


    by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:42pm

