Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington militia event in Olympia today. see link
A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security & then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen.
"WHO? Whatcha gonna do? Chop em up like the Saudis do".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5ryIztqI5g&feature=emb_logo
Sacha Baron Cohen pranks crowd at conservative rally in eastern Washington state.
Sacha Baron Cohen has taken his political satire series Who Is America? on the road with a special performance at the conservative rally "March for Our Rights 3" in Washington state on Saturday. The actor and prankster took the stage at the event, organized by a right-wing militia organization, to sing a racist song about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates.
If the embed video isn't playing, YouTube link above.
We're post-satire. Does it make any difference if Borat sings what they would sing anyway? The humor used to be them going farther and crazier as he egged them on. Trump say worse things before breakfast each day in a dozen tweets.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 5:46am
Yeah. No bottom of the barrel , there is in fact, no barrel.
A sing along with "chop them up like the Saudis' do" and "inject Fauci with the Wuhan flu" does accomplish something. It preempts an ambitious young wingnut from using that meme to rise from the swamp of moronic, obscure stupidity and get a shot for a gig on hate radio or OAN. ("Good, would play but that liberal smartass beat us on that already")
by NCD on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 9:52am