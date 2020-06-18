Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Heard from a state legislator that 40% of small businesses in his district will never come back. This is devastating and will transform our neighborhoods and communities unless dramatic actions are taken. Small businesses are the source of most jobs.— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 16, 2020
The differences between Baby Boomers and today’s young people are easy enough to see. Younger generations now are far more diverse: White people made up four-fifths of the Baby Boom (defined as those born between 1946 and 1964), but represent only three-fifths of Millennials (born 1981 through 1996) and only a little more than half of Gen Z (tentatively defined as those born from 1997 through 2014).
JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly every clinic in the state https://t.co/PdH5uC29uA— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020
The author, Dr Wanjiru Njoya, is a senior lecturer in the Law School at Exeter University
Police shootings in the US don't support the “institutional racism” narrative. In the UK the hapless police are more likely to take flight from protesters than they are to throttle anyone to death, says Wanjiru Njoya— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) June 29, 2020
In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, even museums face scrutiny
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
At least 4 security officers were killed when gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange, officials said. A separatist group claimed responsibility. https://t.co/uKtEJ9m5W2— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones are threatening legal action against President Trump's campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies https://t.co/FTqiAAnvsS pic.twitter.com/XshAB8mZJk— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020
Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?
In 1992, before a brilliant journalism career, @cjchivers was a Marine deployed to LA after the Rodney King verdict. Ever since, he’s been thinking abt what a country’s use of military force against its citizens means. Profound new essay in today’s @NYTmag https://t.co/uDLe7M4UPi— Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) June 28, 2020
“Leave no blind spots…Contain illegal births and lower fertility”: Xinjiang police were ordered to root out parents with more than two children as part of a campaign to slash birth rates among China's Uighurs. https://t.co/nj1AvP4QhM— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020
Women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have premature, underweight or stillborn babies, a look at 32 million U.S. births found.
By Christopher Flavelle @ NYTimes.com, June 18
WASHINGTON — Pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have children who are premature, underweight or stillborn, and African-American mothers and babies are harmed at a much higher rate than the population at large, according to sweeping new research examining more than 32 million births in the United States.
Being burned alive, attacked by cats, seeing nails in a rotating head: many Covid patients experience delirium that can terrify them and slow their recovery https://t.co/yQhd8wicuL— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2020
“We are becoming two nations, divided by economics, values, and culture.”— Niskanen Center (@NiskanenCenter) June 29, 2020
Moderates can bring America back together, says @Chrisvance123, but they must first clearly articulate what they stand for. https://t.co/0yQ1Q97A8K
Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being beaten by an officer on 10 March went viral.
The incident in Fort McMurray, Alberta, began over an expired registration plate. Mr Adam was charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest. After seeing the clip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had "serious questions" about the officer's conduct.
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
Comments
People can walk and chew gum
We all know $500 billion is not traceable
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 8:31am
Hello, with loans or no loans, traditional "retail" not coming back. For a lifetime at least. No fancy "retail" jobs either, substitute cashier at the CVS (predict big fight over preference for the latter type jobs!)
And restaurants and bars not gonna show profitability until there is a coronavirus vaccine because they must reduce capacity from break even .
Arts and entertainment? BROKEN! Totally broken. Don't know how they are going to make money and employ people. No live shows. Drive-in solution? ah but audiences and proceeds cut by a mega percentage. (Not to mention no new movies, no new TV.)
Fashion? BROKEN.
Hair salons, long hours in the chair braiding? Fuggeaboutit.gone. Can't afford it anyway, lost the retail job.
Mundane 'hood stuff like dry cleaner? Fuggedaboutit! Don;t wear fancy duds anymore.
Any plans to change the type of businesses that predominate here? No, past grievance is of more concern? Gonna wait until reparations gonna from the sky?
Basketball related? NFL related? Fuggedaboutit. Gone until vaccine.
We're talking Great Depression here. Not a "recession". Very very serious. Very very urgent.
Unless you're into "STEM".
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:03pm
This is known. It is also known that doing carry out to support local businesses is best done in person rather than via things like Bite Squad which appropriates a share of the profits.
It is also known that supporting bookstores is important, so you track down stores that offer mailing services. This is a "sacrifice" because it is much easier to do the ebook rather than the hardback or paperback which increase the strain on your bookshelves.
Not stuck on past grievances, but not forgetting past grievances. Working on ways to help out the community.
An onsite teaching source for children in high risk situations (the children are not high risk, the risk is the situation) who have trouble in school, can no longer have close encounter one on one sessions. The teaching an counseling is moved to Zoom.
We try to adapt.
I am glad that I live in a world that realizes times are changing and tries to adjust, and not in your rigid little bubble. People deserve to be pissed off and express grievances.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:20pm
Little interest from a guy who "wrote" "Art of The Deal" and starred in "The Apprentice":
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:44pm
Many urban wastelands coming for the foreseeable future, filled with the poor and old needing access to nearby hospitals.
I'm figuring many of the "kids" having moved back "home" temporarily are now just gonna end up staying in mom & dad's suburban home for the rest of their lives, even after mom and dad dead, instead of selling it:
Manhattan is quite realistically probably going to become part dystopian urban wasteland, part reverting back to 1935, looking more like Queens. It's going down, even the New York City Independent Budget Office agrees:
Sure, the museums will still be there. But little else. No performing arts or restaurants until vaccine, might as well go elsewhere...
see it becoming quite dangerous--doormen and garage attendants disappear first...
Brooklyn gonna be okay, tho? Back to imitating small city hipsterville? One big commune? Harlem will become artful while miserable again?...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:38pm
extra added NYC area problem?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:02pm
The limits of dystopia are difficult to make out, if possible at all. In the spirit of pessimism, consider the following:
The matter of mortgages and the value of property are linked together with rental markets.
If enough people can't pay rent, they put pressure on mortgages linked to rental income. I imagine this true in a lot of places but have seen it for myself in NYC.
When put under pressure in the past, the real estate market chose to keep the price high on properties even if nothing was moving. As a collective, they did not want to suddenly see properties lose half their value in the course of several months.
And because the Banks hold both ends of this equation, they are no longer in the enviable position of playing one set of interests against another.
I don't know how the movie ends.
by moat on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 9:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 7:22pm
Aargh, liberal rants that largely miss the point.
Elon Musk's SpaceX was exactly the kind of private endeavour to augment gov work, not a place to lament money that could have been used elsewhere. His attempt to supply an underwater pod to rescue Thai boys in a cave was a stab at the private "step Up and help" we should see from tech (met with a "shove your pod up your ass", but such Is Brit expat politeness - likely the pod *wasn't* of use, but nice try anyway -better Fast dev provisional emergency capability Is needed for emergencies we havent seen before.
Complaints about Bill Gates' failures in health and education should acknowledge that *failures are valuable*, we need more experiments, we dont know what works or the money we throw at things would just work. But things don't "just work". We need *lots* of failures to improve.
Zuckerberg? A poser, forget him for anything useful.
But what Is inexcusable Is that we couldnt find/quickly spin up privately funded masks and Covid tests for the whole world quick, whatever the screwups of Trump gutting the reserve supplies. A piece of material to cover mouth and nose - say 1 billion x 7 for the Americas, another half billion x 7 for Europe. 1 billion garments for doctors/nurses. What happened to our Lend-Lease/Dunkirk flotilla mentality? How many troops did private schooners Ferry Across the Channel when push came to shove? But whats the actual value of all our app development and IoT conferences And whatever boasting if we can't keep or help granny from being sick or take care of her at home when the hospitals are all infected. Zoom's cool, but we had that over a decade ago in Skype - 4-5 Moore's Laws ago.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:09am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:32am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:52am
I do not find this protest helpful in the least in the situation the world is in right now, not for minorities, not for anyone:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:10am
Really.
When is it going to sink in with everyone that the money we are living on, eating with, going to the hospital with, that does not grow on trees?
Those unemployment checks are going to end soon. More permanent "layoffs" every day. Either the overdue rent is due or, if it wasn't paid, the landlord's mortgage is due and he can't put it off much longer. Suppliers not getting paid. Farmers going broke. Stores and restaurants if lucky enough to survive this long, need to operate at like 25% capacity, that means 25% of what they used to gross, not enough to stay open with 25% of past help.
Everyone going to work for Amazon, deliver to each other? Or what?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:37am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:10pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:23pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:50pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:14am
Like the Cable Guy said, I don't care who you are, that's funny.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:42am
I thought this comment would show up with the picture that is in your link.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:44am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:30pm
The traditional advice by financial planners, which hardly anyone follows, to have 3 or 6 months living expenses in liquid savings? WRONG!
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:35pm
winners among the many losers:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:30pm
And who's teaching them? From Chopin to chopsticks...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 4:00pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:42pm