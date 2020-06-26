Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Can we hope that the revelation (suppressed for months) that Russian intelligence has been paying the Taliban bounties for dead GI's will rouse Trump to irritation?
Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says
The Trump administration has been deliberating for months about what to do about a stunning intelligence assessment.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/26/us/politics/russia-afghanistan-bounti...
(Spoiler alert: prolly not, but he'll ferret out the leaker fer sure....)
Too bad this news was not out before the West Point debacle....the cadets could have eloquently turned their backs (and mooned??).
Cue Trump accepting Putin's denial in 5...4...3...
(As if there were any doubt, ) Bolton spelled it out to Trump face to face in March 2019...
AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019
https://apnews.com/425e43fa0ffdd6e126c5171653ec47d1?utm_source=Twitter&u...
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:43pm
Try to keep up, Putin denied several days ago and Bolton is an evil warmonger and certified member of the Deep State conspiracy who does not deserve our time of day.
More recently the Deep State conspiracy has been yugely enlarged and is attacking on many foreign policy fronts.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:07pm