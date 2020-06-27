Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
The European Union will temporarily ban travelers from the United States as it begins to reopen borders to international visitors next month, a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers from several other countries where coronavirus outbreaks are raging, including Russia and Brazil, also are excluded.
Arizona's state health director on Monday declared that hospitals could activate "crisis care standards" that guide the allocation of scarce resources to patients based on factors such as their likelihood for survival. The announcement by Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, immediately was met with criticism by advocates for people with disabilities who say the state's current Crisis Standards of Care could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What if we all learned at a young age that our traumas don’t have to define us? That it’s possible to have experienced a trauma and for victimhood to not form the core of our identity?"— Scott Barry Kaufman (@sbkaufman) June 29, 2020
I'm back at @sciam (writing for their op-ed section now). https://t.co/gwCUHUhzkb
Note this is in the Business Section
In which the New York Times attacks the editor of the Washington Post for adhering to high standards https://t.co/1YaYfoXfT1— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 29, 2020
From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
By Carl Bernstein @ CNN.com, June 29. RELATED VIDEO appearance with elaboration including details of calls at link
The GOP says it will abide by the order "If it is still in place."
I did not know Fox Soul was a thing.
The streaming network had to be reminded that Farrakhan called Jewish people "termites"
The.broadcast was scheduled for July 4th.
The differences between Baby Boomers and today’s young people are easy enough to see. Younger generations now are far more diverse: White people made up four-fifths of the Baby Boom (defined as those born between 1946 and 1964), but represent only three-fifths of Millennials (born 1981 through 1996) and only a little more than half of Gen Z (tentatively defined as those born from 1997 through 2014).
JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly every clinic in the state https://t.co/PdH5uC29uA— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020
The author, Dr Wanjiru Njoya, is a senior lecturer in the Law School at Exeter University
Police shootings in the US don't support the “institutional racism” narrative. In the UK the hapless police are more likely to take flight from protesters than they are to throttle anyone to death, says Wanjiru Njoya— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) June 29, 2020
https://t.co/lJzMRQ0LwS
In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, even museums face scrutiny
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
At least 4 security officers were killed when gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange, officials said. A separatist group claimed responsibility. https://t.co/uKtEJ9m5W2— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones are threatening legal action against President Trump's campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies https://t.co/FTqiAAnvsS pic.twitter.com/XshAB8mZJk— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020
Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:27am
There are 200 million non-Hispanic Whites in America, about 100 million male, perhaps 70 million of an age you might call them "good ol' boy". I'm pretty sure ať least 65 million of those arent out shooting up protesters, beating up on blacks, or committed to pro-right terrorist causes. Nor more than 5 million "Karens". Just a guesstimate. But please pull the non-racist thing of identifying every White privileged person who does something wrong as direct Proof that the whole tribe is off its nut. I hear it's better in Ghana, or Xinjiang, or UK, or Russia, or Syria, or Afghanistan, or Burma, or Venezuela, or Brazil, or India... Tho Hobbits in Christchurch give rave reviews.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:23am
yeah enforcing racism from all directions is certainly the hot meme of the time. Stuff like the whole "Karen" thing is really really starting to depress me. It's quite clear to me in more than a few instances that when a mob decides someone is a Karen or some other stereotype, the woman acts out worse in resentment at being pigeonholed. Just like the escalation between a cop and a young black male. It's the same thing. Not human beings, just stereotypes.
Incredibly depressing tribalism from many who should know better at a crisis time when all hands are needed on deck.
The only solace to me is that polls of the general public seem to show some improvement in common sense and a little bit of improvement on the solidarity front. A lot of the divisiveness that is on social media is not showing up as strongly in polls, thank god. I never thought I'd be echoing Spiro Agnew (gah!!!!) but thank god for the silent majority.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:22pm
If the alleged shooter was black, it would be all about the BLM terrorist group.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 3:29pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of fatally shooting a local photographer at Jefferson Square Saturday night had been arrested twice before for rioting related charges.
WAVE 3 News has learned the suspect’s name is Steven Nelson Lopez. He’s been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 p.m. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of wanton endangerment first degree.
Lopez, who had been camping at Jefferson Square had been asked to leave earlier in the day by other protesters for his "disruptive behavior" Mayor Greg Fischer said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.
https://www.wave3.com/2020/06/28/louisville-man-arrested-fatal-shooting-jefferson-square-park/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 5:20am
Instead of Bubba we have BLM. This despite the fact that people in the camp wanted him out and that people in the crowd tried to stop him.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 7:52am
No one likes Shaun King either, but that doesnt keep people from claiming he's Black.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 8:50am
The article mentions his grandparents have said he is of the tribe schizophrenic-and-off his-meds.
Wouldn't surprise me as long-term protest camps tend to attract such crazies, they are looking for someplace outside societal norms where they can hang out without being judged for odd behavior.
We all know by now how access to guns for such people has become a major problem. They actually see enemies that aren't there, it's a symptom of the disease. The problem of massive amounts of illegal guns available on our streets is a problem that can't be attacked without law enforcement. It is here we are stuck.Especially in blue cities like Chicago: massive amounts of illegal guns easily available to anyone. And then there's mental illness on the streets....
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:56pm
I responded to the source you posted
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:04pm
It's a tweet of a link to a news article with the line you quote as commentary added to the article as it was tweeted. I read the news article and was sharing it. I presume most people will read a full article before they comment, or not read it and not comment.
And it does appear from the news article that he had been one of the regulars at the protests. So I see nothing wrong with saying that. Is there some card one has to carry to be a formal member?
Sounding to me like he was a protestor and then he got mad at some in the group via delusions, so it's accurate to call him that. It's just leaving out crucial information which is in the article that was linked to in the tweet. You can't fit an entire news article in a tweet.
If there's any intended slander on the tweeter's part, it's that "the BLM movement has a lot of crazy hangers on." I am actually becoming sympathetic to that view.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:19pm
Comes to mind that tightly policing a focused message in a protest movement is often key to its success. Google "Occupy Wall Street".
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:21pm
The movement has gotten legislators and police departments to consider change. Corporations are making public statements. The NFL has changed. These are baby steps. This has moved to legislative bodies.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 2:41pm