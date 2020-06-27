Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
The European Union will temporarily ban travelers from the United States as it begins to reopen borders to international visitors next month, a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers from several other countries where coronavirus outbreaks are raging, including Russia and Brazil, also are excluded.
Arizona's state health director on Monday declared that hospitals could activate "crisis care standards" that guide the allocation of scarce resources to patients based on factors such as their likelihood for survival. The announcement by Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, immediately was met with criticism by advocates for people with disabilities who say the state's current Crisis Standards of Care could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What if we all learned at a young age that our traumas don’t have to define us? That it’s possible to have experienced a trauma and for victimhood to not form the core of our identity?"— Scott Barry Kaufman (@sbkaufman) June 29, 2020
I'm back at @sciam (writing for their op-ed section now). https://t.co/gwCUHUhzkb
Note this is in the Business Section
In which the New York Times attacks the editor of the Washington Post for adhering to high standards https://t.co/1YaYfoXfT1— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 29, 2020
From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
By Carl Bernstein @ CNN.com, June 29. RELATED VIDEO appearance with elaboration including details of calls at link
The GOP says it will abide by the order "If it is still in place."
I did not know Fox Soul was a thing.
The streaming network had to be reminded that Farrakhan called Jewish people "termites"
The.broadcast was scheduled for July 4th.
The differences between Baby Boomers and today’s young people are easy enough to see. Younger generations now are far more diverse: White people made up four-fifths of the Baby Boom (defined as those born between 1946 and 1964), but represent only three-fifths of Millennials (born 1981 through 1996) and only a little more than half of Gen Z (tentatively defined as those born from 1997 through 2014).
JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly every clinic in the state https://t.co/PdH5uC29uA— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:27am
There are 200 million non-Hispanic Whites in America, about 100 million male, perhaps 70 million of an age you might call them "good ol' boy". I'm pretty sure ať least 65 million of those arent out shooting up protesters, beating up on blacks, or committed to pro-right terrorist causes. Nor more than 5 million "Karens". Just a guesstimate. But please pull the non-racist thing of identifying every White privileged person who does something wrong as direct Proof that the whole tribe is off its nut. I hear it's better in Ghana, or Xinjiang, or UK, or Russia, or Syria, or Afghanistan, or Burma, or Venezuela, or Brazil, or India... Tho Hobbits in Christchurch give rave reviews.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:23am
yeah enforcing racism from all directions is certainly the hot meme of the time. Stuff like the whole "Karen" thing is really really starting to depress me. It's quite clear to me in more than a few instances that when a mob decides someone is a Karen or some other stereotype, the woman acts out worse in resentment at being pigeonholed. Just like the escalation between a cop and a young black male. It's the same thing. Not human beings, just stereotypes.
Incredibly depressing tribalism from many who should know better at a crisis time when all hands are needed on deck.
The only solace to me is that polls of the general public seem to show some improvement in common sense and a little bit of improvement on the solidarity front. A lot of the divisiveness that is on social media is not showing up as strongly in polls, thank god. I never thought I'd be echoing Spiro Agnew (gah!!!!) but thank god for the silent majority.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:22pm
If the alleged shooter was black, it would be all about the BLM terrorist group.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 3:29pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of fatally shooting a local photographer at Jefferson Square Saturday night had been arrested twice before for rioting related charges.
WAVE 3 News has learned the suspect’s name is Steven Nelson Lopez. He’s been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 p.m. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of wanton endangerment first degree.
Lopez, who had been camping at Jefferson Square had been asked to leave earlier in the day by other protesters for his "disruptive behavior" Mayor Greg Fischer said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.
https://www.wave3.com/2020/06/28/louisville-man-arrested-fatal-shooting-jefferson-square-park/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 5:20am
Instead of Bubba we have BLM. This despite the fact that people in the camp wanted him out and that people in the crowd tried to stop him.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 7:52am
No one likes Shaun King either, but that doesnt keep people from claiming he's Black.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 8:50am
The article mentions his grandparents have said he is of the tribe schizophrenic-and-off his-meds.
Wouldn't surprise me as long-term protest camps tend to attract such crazies, they are looking for someplace outside societal norms where they can hang out without being judged for odd behavior.
We all know by now how access to guns for such people has become a major problem. They actually see enemies that aren't there, it's a symptom of the disease. The problem of massive amounts of illegal guns available on our streets is a problem that can't be attacked without law enforcement. It is here we are stuck.Especially in blue cities like Chicago: massive amounts of illegal guns easily available to anyone. And then there's mental illness on the streets....
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:56pm
I responded to the source you posted
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:04pm
It's a tweet of a link to a news article with the line you quote as commentary added to the article as it was tweeted. I read the news article and was sharing it. I presume most people will read a full article before they comment, or not read it and not comment.
And it does appear from the news article that he had been one of the regulars at the protests. So I see nothing wrong with saying that. Is there some card one has to carry to be a formal member?
Sounding to me like he was a protestor and then he got mad at some in the group via delusions, so it's accurate to call him that. It's just leaving out crucial information which is in the article that was linked to in the tweet. You can't fit an entire news article in a tweet.
If there's any intended slander on the tweeter's part, it's that "the BLM movement has a lot of crazy hangers on." I am actually becoming sympathetic to that view.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:19pm
Comes to mind that tightly policing a focused message in a protest movement is often key to its success. Google "Occupy Wall Street".
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:21pm
The movement has gotten legislators and police departments to consider change. Corporations are making public statements. The NFL has changed. These are baby steps. This has moved to legislative bodies.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 2:41pm
Well in NYC, some in "the movement", which could indeed correctly be named the vague term "the movement" and not just BLM, they are going to continue to protest until they change the whole world or until mom and dad stop paying the rent and they have to get a job. From NYTimes local June 29, ‘There’s Going to Be More Demands’: What’s Next for N.Y. Protests Marches, vigils and rallies have settled in as a part of the city’s daily life, one already disrupted by the pandemic.
followed by the killer line--suggesting that since the clubs and bars are still closed, why not go to to a protest?
My cynicism is enhanced by having lived with very similar people in the early 70's at UW-Madison. Out of state students paying high tuition to be able to demonstrate and get tear gassed. For:anything really, just cause it was awesome to be part of "the movement". You know, cause the CIA was in Chile, gotta fix that. And Earth Day too. Whatever. Good weed. I fell for it for only about 6 months and then decided grownups were more fun.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 4:32pm
I'll be blunt: the BLM movement has been hijacked by privileged college kiddies who are bored because of coronavirus shutdowns, they admire anarchists or Mao's cultural revolution, or are disappointed Bernie did not win and they are the ones using vandalism, iconoclasm and/or vigilantism, will worry about goals after the disruption of the status quo and will sabotage most Democratic party candidates whenever they can. That includes Biden. He would be considered "the man" by these types. Trump is simply a useful clown. The real enemies are "blue" governments: Andrew Cuomo, Keisha Lance Bottom and Joe Biden types, plus Christopher Columbus, George Washington....
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 4:43pm
I'll be equally blunt, your argument makes no sense. Legislators are focusing on police reform. In very short order, police officers have been fired or suspended for abusive activity.
Biden is leading in the polls.
Support for BLM increased.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 4:56pm
Also from the NYTimes: BLACK ACTIVISTS WONDER: IS PROTESTING JUST TRENDY FOR WHITE PEOPLE?
By artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:24pm |
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 7:20pm
and note, these people in the article don't give a shit about coronavirus deaths. Like the victims are not even there. 5 police abuse victims are much more important to demagogue than more than 30,000 dead in NY state alone. Not even there. Thanking the pandemic actually, for the time to do full time protest.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 4:56pm
I have seen data indicating no increase in COVID cases related to the protests
https://nypost.com/2020/06/24/blm-protests-have-not-led-to-a-spike-in-coronavirus-cases-study/
Link to the study.
https://www.nber.org/papers/w27408.pdf
Do you have data showing a spike directly related to the protests?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 5:02pm
Tim Pool, timcast - a guy with incendiary rabid opinions and a tweeter:
Your tweet, Tim Pool claims shooter is "BLM protestor". the Evidence..?
Tim Pool attacks Biden link
Tim Pool attacks Bernie link
Tim Pool attacks Warren link
by NCD on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:26pm
Thanks NCD
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:35pm
OH GEEZ CMON. I really give a shit about Tim Pool. Didn't know who he was, could care less as he doesn't say anything inaccurate there!
I saw the news article at Google FROM THE LEGIT LOCAL PAPER, THE COURIER JOURNAL, I typed the title of it into Twitter to get it in a tweet and the tweet that came up first happened to be him. And in his intro, he's not saying anything conflicting with the article from the Courier Journal: the perp had participated in the protests and then tu
He turned on the protestors, no doubt because of something to do with his schizophrenia.
Shooting a legit news article because of the messenger presenting it is truly beneath you.
The point: the perp was not a "good ole boy" unknown to the regular protestors just attacking out of white supremacy beliefs.
He may indeed at the moment have turned into an imaginary white suprematist because the voices in his head told him to after they had told him to go and support the protestors first, I don't know, you'll have to ask the court appointed psychiatrist.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:49pm
A powerful pictorial essay in the NYT noting the diversity of the protestors.
The protests are nationwide
Legislators are listening
Corporations are listening
Like the Civil Rights movement, the protests inspire fights for freedom overseas.
The public opinion of BLM has changed.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/06/13/us/george-floyd-protests-cities-photos.html?action=click&block=associated_collection_recirc&impression_id=836023008&index=1&pgtype=Article®ion=footer
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 4:27pm
in NYC right now, one example from city budget meeting going on right now, live report, the Bronx people vs. the elite radicals who continue protesting, mostly Brooklynites:
Here's Vanessa:
Vanessa L. Gibson, MPA
@Vanessalgibson
Council Member, District 16, BX, Claremont, Claremont Village, Concourse, Highbridge, Morrisania, Morris Heights. Deputy Leader, Chair, Subcommittee on Capital
Bronx, New Yorkcouncil.nyc.gov
as Cuomo said--from link upthread:
Instead, we get this, happened Monday to the famous Washington Square Arch in THE Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village:
So far we hear about the perps caught on a surveillance camera: young white woman on Citibike seemed to be working as lookout for two young men who came to the arch loaded with balloons filled with red paint.
Leibowitz is a financial guy who llives in NJ and is very pro-Israel. He loves NYC, absolutely loves it, calls it "my city.". I think the Dems may have lost his vote over not saying anything about the mobs of young people running around wilding on landmarks, which he is following. He had sympathy for the George Floyd movement but as soon as the wilding started, and all the P.C. talk about Teddy R. and Columbus, that was over. One example of a possible ally that was turned against.
Got news for you: Bronx people want police! Even in the south Bronx.They don't like vandalism. They don't want to go back to "burnin'" Most don't like looting either, but some who are really poor will partake if the chance occurs. In the south they like their new Yankee Stadium with shopping mall. They don't want it wrecked. There's a lot of Dominicans on the west side of the Bronx from Manhattan on up. The LOVE the police. Then there's still some old Irish families still left, many of them still ARE the police!
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:51pm
Face facts, if it was built more than a century ago it was build by racists. Most of the city needs to be torn down. I think St Patrick's Cathedral should be next. If Act Up wasn't so timid and weak it would already be gone. They had a protest there when they should have burned it down.
ps: On the World of Warcraft forums some one suggested we make a character with blm at the end of the name to show our support. I posted I'm planning on showing my support by burning down my neighbor's house and then looting the local grocery store.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 7:33pm
Oh yeah, now that you mention it, there's a bounty in the city for any revisionist let's-go-to-zero-year revolutionary iconoclast. For example across from St. Pat's is Rockefeller Center, the capitalist pig's multi-building complex of the 1930's with sex-exploited Rockettes show at the Music Hall still dancing for dollars, and a pro-globalist free-trader ice rink with flags of all nations. Center has a main mural originally commissioned from Mexican Diego Rivera but he was fired by Rocky because Rivera painted Lenin into it and made Lenin very prominent, was replaced by fascist Spain expat Jose-Maria Sert who decided to show the white false god Lincoln abolishing bondage as if the slaves didn't help, and all kinds of other bourgeois memes including that white skinned working folks built the whole modern country. Then there's the NBC studios where neo-liberal propaganda rings forth including most MSNBC shows. The whole damn thing is decorated with the Art Deco/Moderne style favored by Hitler. With far too many cis-male looking allegorical figures. I could go on and on but you know, isn't that enough?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 9:50pm
Tell me what Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson have to do with the BLM movement goal of changing abusive tactics in racial profiling by current police forces.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:55pm
Protesting statues and the like at this time is a luxury for those who have someone supporting their living expenses. Those areas going into lockdown again with surges are unfortunately now gonna see what its like when a city is really dying and coronavirus is hunting them around every corner far more than any cop ever did. And see their health care workers ready to keel over, etc.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 7:08pm
,I, for one, look forward to an art installation in the public square honoring an historic giant...
Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, M.D.
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 7:27pm