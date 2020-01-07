Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Welfare isn't race based. If it's the cause of out of wedlock births why aren't 70% of white babies born out of wedlock? It's only about 18% for white babies now. And before welfare 25% of black babies were born out of wedlock while only 3% of white babies were. There has to be some explanation of significantly greater effect than "generous" welfare benefits.
What conservatives so often do is choose a program they don't like and then use that program to blame for effects with out clear evidence linking them. Or often with contradictory evidence showing the program is unlikely the cause.
Here's a more interesting and nuanced look at the problem.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:25pm
I'm doubtful. I'd guess the "you go, girlfriend" cheering on single motherhood as not just ok, but awesome signifies something, And to question it Is racist. As would the cool crack gang with pussy harem. So what are the ideals driving young love and cohabitation? A twerking party, then back to the crib with the dudez? Surely joblessness lowers the chance of meeting someone stabe at work. College tends to be the other longterm stable meet 'n greet. But if marriage Lost critical mass, will be hard to get it back.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:47pm