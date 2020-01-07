Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Yeah, everyone needs an overflow room, things that kinda fit, (maybe when you lose a few pounds?), So we'll just pít em over here.
Read this girl's thread. She's Indonésan So you dont.
There are 4 types of activities in the classroom.... pic.twitter.com/dGsXSuVrYL— Marlia Puteri (@MdPuput) June 3, 2020
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zaXFbFC6e0
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Stadium-size hydrogen dirigible, splash down in waters around Kodiak Island. What could possibly go wrong?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.
Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News Sunday.
The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew taking eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.
Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for a six-hour journey.
Interesting video of Blacks who bought guns because they feel threatened in the Trump era. It is noteworthy that the threat they feel is from police and right wing activists. One tells the story of an encounter with police. The lived experience of the people in the video is of a threat from whites. No one expressses threat of black-on-black crime.
What a guy! DeBlaz backers still GOTTA GET A LITTLE SOMETHING, NO MATTER WHAT not that anything he's got is worth that much anymore
NYC is selling ‘air rights’ to city housing buildings, first big deal goes to de Blasio donors
Maddd Equities, Joy Construction pay $24.85M to NYCHA for property in Fort Greenehttps://t.co/SPmku6Zt2Z
"Never, never, ever have I seen this many patients in our ICU." https://t.co/qaHhwk4i75— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:51am
my understanding this is why there's so many flaming sunset photos on social media...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:37am
Nope.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35am
Ok, whatever you say, it's your stuff. Here, you've been mentioning T-shirts lately, maybe you can use this
Walmart will stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts, but keep ‘Blue Lives Matter’ merchandise
Posted Jun 30, 2020 @ NJ.com
I think the corporate reasoning therein will amuse, because they want to make it clear that they nonetheless fundamentally believe all lives do matter.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:37am
Hmmm, thot u'd like laser sunsets - no accounting 4 taste
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:26pm
Hmm, did u get her banned just cuz you no like laser sunsets? Cancel culture dee-lux.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:40pm
ever think it might be a curse where everywhere you go gets banned?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:42pm
I think they're out there, watching. Lost one on Facebook too. When youre too close to the truth it gets dangerous.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:14pm
oh that reminds me did you see how a bunch of big corporate Facebook advertisers have ganged up hard on Zuckerberg's ass about getting tougher on "hate speech"?
It's an interesting problem that human moderators that aren't idjits would have to be paid better than the social media sites are used to. A.I. doesn't cut it--myself I don't think it ever will be able to do something like that well, but even if it's possible to do nearly as well as a smart empathetic human it won't be for a long time.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:26pm