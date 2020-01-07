Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Comments
Welfare isn't race based. If it's the cause of out of wedlock births why aren't 70% of white babies born out of wedlock? It's only about 18% for white babies now. And before welfare 25% of black babies were born out of wedlock while only 3% of white babies were. There has to be some explanation of significantly greater effect than "generous" welfare benefits.
What conservatives so often do is choose a program they don't like and then use that program to blame for effects with out clear evidence linking them. Or often with contradictory evidence showing the program is unlikely the cause.
Here's a more interesting and nuanced look at the problem.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:25pm
I'm doubtful. I'd guess the "you go, girlfriend" cheering on single motherhood as not just ok, but awesome signifies something, And to question it Is racist. As would the cool crack gang with pussy harem. So what are the ideals driving young love and cohabitation? A twerking party, then back to the crib with the dudez? Surely joblessness lowers the chance of meeting someone stabe at work. College tends to be the other longterm stable meet 'n greet. But if marriage Lost critical mass, will be hard to get it back.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:47pm
thanks for the link. Just found him on Twitter & clicked follow:
https://twitter.com/larryelder
not surprised to find that some of the people on my "counter-reactionaries working to staunch the wokee cultural tide" thread are already followers, like The Woke Temple, Coleman Hughes, Steven Macks, Wilfred Reilly and also comic Konstantin Kisin and Never Trumpers like Charlie Sykes and smart lefties like art critic Jerry Saltz...not to mention notable non-partisans like C-Span's Steve Scully.
FWIW, obviously an "influencer", has 790,000+ followers on Twitter.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:24pm
p.s. especially intriguing to me is that he labels himself first as "sage from South Central". It's not always easy to get L.A. input to mix in with east coast and south. And I think that's important, often it's coming from a totally different outlook.I.E., for just one example--most Calilfornians could give a fuck about Harvard and Yale, means nothing to them, or is even a negative.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:30pm
I suppose he may have moved into that role as "woke culture" has gotten extreme but the idea that welfare is the cause of out of wedlock black babies has been around for decades. Like a bad penny that keeps turning up no matter how easy it is to debunk. Welfare probably has some effect but there must be other factors that are more significant
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:41pm
well, the article and the documentary are not mainly about that one point about welfare you are focusing on. It's about being accused of being an Uncle Tom for being a black-skinned individual that thinks independently from the tribe. Actually, I didn't see it as about what you pointed out much at all, that's just one little example of many. The documentary clearly has an agenda of pointing out to viewers that every person with black skin doesn't think tribally, that there are many out there that don't, and viewers may be unaware of them because they are silent after being called "Uncle Tom" too many times.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:51pm