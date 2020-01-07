Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zaXFbFC6e0
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Stadium-size hydrogen dirigible, splash down in waters around Kodiak Island. What could possibly go wrong?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.
Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News Sunday.
The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew taking eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.
Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for a six-hour journey.
Interesting video of Blacks who bought guns because they feel threatened in the Trump era. It is noteworthy that the threat they feel is from police and right wing activists. One tells the story of an encounter with police. The lived experience of the people in the video is of a threat from whites. No one expressses threat of black-on-black crime.
What a guy! DeBlaz backers still GOTTA GET A LITTLE SOMETHING, NO MATTER WHAT not that anything he's got is worth that much anymore
NYC is selling ‘air rights’ to city housing buildings, first big deal goes to de Blasio donors
Maddd Equities, Joy Construction pay $24.85M to NYCHA for property in Fort Greenehttps://t.co/SPmku6Zt2Z
"Never, never, ever have I seen this many patients in our ICU." https://t.co/qaHhwk4i75— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:32am
Donald Trump, meet Wylie Coyote....,
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:30pm
Wile E Coyote, please
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:29pm
a word of caution, though, after having some time to think on this. The question was not about approval for Trump but how they think this country is going. And I have heard enough times from friends and family in the last few weeks--since the Geo. Flyod protests started-- that they don't like what's happening in this country, that it scares them. I don't have specifics, but in general, I do get the sense that everyone is obediently suffering in lockdown and suffering a crashed world economy to defeat the coronavirus. And then all these right wing wackos start challenging shutdown and then within days the whole fucking millennial generation is out on the streets fighting racism with collateral looting and rioting and cononclasm and nobody seems to give a fig about coronavirus. So why did we wreck the economy and stay inside for two months if right and left are not going to go along? As what they don't like is the reaction to Trump, not necessarily Trump.
No doubt it's not just about Trump. In this type of poll, the regularly nutso conservative 1/3 of the country is ususally in approval with Republican leaders and happy with what they are doing, as regular as rain.they get approval from at least 1/3. So a cavaet: many of the missing 14% who would have made up 33% who answered that they did not like where this country is going might be more unhappy with the many protestors out on the streets than they are with anything Trump is doing.
That said, the Russia/Afganistan thing is hitting him hard as far as traditional Republicans are concerned, is exactly the type of thing that makes John McCain roll over in his grave and the Never Trumpers know it as they are just pounding him with it in social media and advertising.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 7:21pm
25% of voters say “even-tempered” describes Trump very or fairly well
What the bleeding fuck?
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35pm
Old folks, bad hearing - they thought the pollster said "even impaired"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:25pm
I knew the pandemic had a leftwing tilt.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:09am