By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
Data from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown the majority of coronavirus hospitalizations among Black and Latino Americans are of those under the age of 50.
“The risk is multifold because young people are more often susceptible to the same conditions that increase the risk of exposure, including working on the frontlines,” said Dr Mary T Bassett, director of the Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and New York City’s former health commissioner.
Bassett, along with researchers Jarvis Chen and Nancy Krieger, released a working paper exposing the “magnitude of mortality inequities” in young adults, which she said was “a missing part of the conversation about racial disparities” [....]
Remarks by Surgeon General Adams April 10, 2020 from Coronavirus Task Force Briefing transcript @ WhiteHouse.gov:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:13am
But he said "Big Mama"! He said "Pop-Pop"!
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:40am
Does Jerome's Massa wear a mask?
Anybody here seen Jerome lately?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:18am
He was cancelled, no? Didnt use the right pronouns.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:16am
Jerome "cancelled" himself. If he was an effective prop, Trump and Pence would have kept him.
The issue of ethnic minority youth not heeding warnings is precisely an issue of youth.
Young people feel indestructible
They will crowd bars and beaches.
Young Evangelicals will come to a crowded church where UV light will magically kill COVID.
They will give us a religious message that Aunt Jemima was freed so an image in her honor could be placed on a box of pancake mix.
There are two separate issues.
Jerome was an ineffective messenger
Young people don't think they will die.
A juvenile diabetic or asthmatic will often forget to take their medication despite being hospitalized for the effects of not taking medication
BTW, Jerome sucked big time.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:53am
Dr. Adams was trying to instruct people of color in the extra danger they were facing. Cornel West and Shaun King can say crazy shit fór years and dont get cancelled, despite being largely ridiculous. Kanye West May get ridiculed, but people still buy his albums despite being a Trump suckup. Dr. Adams, whatever his record, tried to communicate something important from his soul, his own experience. He got butchered. Now only idiots and people with no real power will speak up. Congrats - another unforced error. Run along and praise BLM on how well they're doing. Defunding the police - effing briliant. Granny on crutches must be thrilled.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:04am
This Is not your parents' flu.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/07/what-the-autopsies-are-showing/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:33am