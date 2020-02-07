Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro)
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily halted publication of the book by the president’s niece, but it didn’t address whether she violated a confidentiality agreement.
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the highest-profile and irresponsible celebrity racial justice warriors are mixed race, half white and half black.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (white dad, black mom) just joined former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (black dad, white mom, white adopted family), former Empire star Jussie Smollett (white dad, black mom), Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (black dad, white mom) and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (black dad, white mom) as a fiery outspoken leader on racial justice.
I have no interest in diminishing the viewpoint of mixed-race people classified as black. But that worldview is oftentimes inconsistent with those of us not from a mixed heritage.
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Texas. Masks! (McConnell said it was a good thing and then Trump said the black ones were kinda cool like the Lone Ranger, sooo?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:43pm
Law & Crime doesn't git that he's still not listening to Dr. Fauci. It's because Mitch said it was okay and Dick Cheney before that and now Trump is playing along, too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:00pm
this gal is even more cynical than me:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:06pm
This poll is actually puzzling to me! Is it the 11% causing the surges or is it that people are lying about what they do?
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:53pm