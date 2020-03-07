Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Brett Weinstein has ab idea about a third party challenge. This is the best short description I have seen.
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily halted publication of the book by the president’s niece, but it didn’t address whether she violated a confidentiality agreement.
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the highest-profile and irresponsible celebrity racial justice warriors are mixed race, half white and half black.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (white dad, black mom) just joined former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (black dad, white mom, white adopted family), former Empire star Jussie Smollett (white dad, black mom), Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (black dad, white mom) and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (black dad, white mom) as a fiery outspoken leader on racial justice.
I have no interest in diminishing the viewpoint of mixed-race people classified as black. But that worldview is oftentimes inconsistent with those of us not from a mixed heritage.
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zaXFbFC6e0
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Hope this embed of your link works:
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:16pm