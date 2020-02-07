    jollyroger's picture

    Herman Cain in hospital with the 'rona

    By jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:34pm |

    Nein, nein, nein! (also NINE days since pizza man was at the Tussle in Tulsa).

     

    No doube he is walking point for a robust cohort of attendees soon to get their angel wings.

     

    On the numbers, he's dead in another nine.

     

    Trump kills everything he touches.

    Comments

    Why, yes, yes I DO hope he dies--he will have sacrificed for the greater good (pace Dan Patricik...)


    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:37pm

    Blasts from the past

    Ahhh, shucky-ducky now

    A phrase used when you are running for the office of President of the United States of America and you wish to be immediatly disqualified.

    Herman Cain: "Looks like some people ready party up in here! Ahhh, shucky-ducky now!"

    https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Ahhh%2C%20shucky-ducky%20now%21

    Beginning a speech in 2016 stating that Trump was not a racist 

    Cain began his remarks in a way only he could.

    “Aww shucky ducky. Thank you very much,” he said at the outset of his speech. “This sounds like a shucky ducky kinda crowd on a shucky ducky kinda day here to support an aww shucky ducky kinda candidate. Thank you for being here.”

    https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/hermain-cain-trump-not-racist-224370


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:55pm

    The wheels of justice grind slowly but exceedingly fine....


    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:16pm

    The irony, it burns, IT BURNS!!!         

     

                           

    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:05pm

    Do I not recognize shameless shill Paris Denard behind the pizza man?


    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:06pm

    I know your wish for the Fourth of July.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:29pm

    An M80 enema for Trump would top off my fireworks menu just fine...but I'll settle for a Roman Candle of Tulsa attendee positive Dx's.


    by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 1:01pm

