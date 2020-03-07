Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
Comments
BLM is cheered on by veterans of the 1960s Civil Rights movement
https://www.freep.com/story/news/2020/07/03/civil-rights-black-lives-matter-protesters-build-1960-s-movement/5356338002/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 8:31am
The murder of George Floyd and the actions of BLM spark protests against police abuse in. countries in Africa.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/03/world/africa/george-floyd-protests-police-africa.html?action=click&module=Well&pgtype=Homepage§ion=World%20News
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:53pm