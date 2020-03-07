    More Docks and More Vids

    By A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:56pm |

    Brett Weinstein has ab idea about a third party challenge. This is the best short description I have seen. 

    Comments

    Hope this embed of your link works:

     


    by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:16pm

    Thanks Emma.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:04pm

    I highly recommend this video from BloggingheadsTV for the views and observations of Nikita Petrov, A Russian who lives in Russia and comments on the culture, the political situation, Putin, etc. John Horgan is usually a much better participant than in this case, IMHO. The first two thirds of the video are what I recommend.  In this instance too much towards the end Horgan got in the way of Petrov's subject which I am much more interested in than the metaphysics which Horgan wants to pursue. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:13pm

    Latest Comments

    more