Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
This is a MUST READ (and lots of people have already, it's a "most popular") if you are interested in the presidential race. LOTS OF CHARTS, not just anecdotals, though article has that, too; the reporters obviously did a deep study. Lots of detail in those charts and the commissioned poll, too.
[....] These voters, who backed Mr. Trump in 2016 but say there’s “not really any chance” they will this year, represent just 2 percent of all registered voters in the six states most likely to decide the presidency, according to New York Times/Siena College polls. But they help explain why the president faces a significant deficit nationwide and in the battleground states [....]
