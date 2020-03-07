    EmmaZahn's picture

    James Lindsay on Joe Rogan's Show

    By EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:30pm |

    A three-hour conversation. 

     

    Comments

    Apparently his new book is faring well as to pre-publication orders

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:47pm

    This is the big immediate problem now related to wokeness

    So this is the American election campaign right here. #Trump from last night — and every night till November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/A6eprPwHEo

    — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 4, 2020

    the rioting vigilante portion of the woke really gave the GOP a super culture wars meme to run with.

    And liberals can kill many coalitions by labeling Lindsay types as Trump supporters, when he is not, he proudly claims the "liberal" label.

    Wondering what Joe's advisors are going to do. Wish he had spoken out sooner about the peaceful protests vs. vigilante "revolution."


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:49pm

    I should have used this retweet of the video; I caught that clip only because James Lindsay "liked" this retweet of it:

    Wondering how he will handle the whole situation...he could fuck things up easily, that said he has a TON of experience arguing with trolls on twitter so should have refined language by now...stay tuned


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:59pm

    Latest Comments

    more