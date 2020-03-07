Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
Last Aug., I went to Colombo to report on the Easter Sunday bombings, and on the Ibrahim brothers -- wealthy young men who decided to take part in the worst terrorist attack Sri Lanka has ever seen. Ten months later, that piece is in the @NYTmag. [1/n]https://t.co/02OjseYAMy— Samanth Subramanian (@Samanth_S) July 2, 2020
A cyclist assisted Atlanta police in the capture of a murder suspect by loaning an officer his bike for the chase. https://t.co/vj3q4s5xQ4— CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2020
You wouldn't think it were posiblle, but they keep getting better!
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
Comments
Looks like he directly aimed the bottle rocket at the window curtains.
NYTimes has become so mealy-mouthed woke, it is practically unreadable.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:55pm
From the article
Seems very readable
And
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 9:04pm
Emma just wanted to confirm you are not imagining things that the NYTimes has become unbelievably "woke" in editorial practice. It really did seem to happen all of a sudden, the last month or so. (The publication of The 1619 Project was like a warning that they might go in that direction but it didn't happen right away with that.) So many I follow on Twitter and in real life are seeing the same thing. It's so bad that it colors what's one thinks of what is happening in the country as a whole, and there actually might be a danger in that in misreading things. The rapid nature of the change has been creepy.
That said, I don't see it that much in their local coverage yet. What all of us do see there: they are dropping a lot of local coverage! Cut it to the bone, have even eliminated a separate section in print called "New York". Not doing enough stories to fill a separate section...
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:47pm
The complaint focused on the fireworks story. The story seemed to provide details about the incident.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:55pm
I'm not interested in discussing that. I see little value in deconstructing the coverage of a small local story.
Actually, I posted the story because there are conspiracy theories out there about al the fireworks being a government plot and I know for a fact that in NYC, it's all just stoopid local people allover the place playing with fireworks, and this was just one example.
Here I simply wanted to acknowledge to Emma on the bigger picture about the NYTimes that she was mentioning as a side issue. Which I see as a real problem.
And I'll say right now I don't care to get into it with you on topic, that would be a waste of time.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 5:17pm
L.A. tonite, unfucking believable:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 2:34am
A Black-Market Fireworks Dealer Explains This Year’s Boom
He’s skeptical about the conspiracy theories; his customers are post-lockdown revellers, looking to blow off steam.
by Anna Boots @ NewYorker.com, June 29
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:32am
From "East Oakland" trending on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:43am