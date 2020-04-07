    On human creativity

    By artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:40pm |

    Comments

    A metaphor for China?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 3:45am

    I thought it was an illustration of the Gandhi quote about the rich riding the poor proclaiming they will do anything to alleviate their suffering, except get off their backs.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:20am

    Right, an analogy for China it seems... especially if youre a minority.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 5:41am

    Latest Comments

    more