A majority of voters appear to understand the phrase "defund the police" to mean shifting financial resources from police departments to social services. Joe Biden rejected the concept of defunding the police, focusing on removing racist police officers.

But as people have learned more about the term and some city governments have even put it into action, Americans have shown some receptiveness to it. Recent polling suggests that many Americans have come to understand the phrase as a call not to simply eliminate the keepers of the peace, but to reinvest a portion of their funding in other programs and crime prevention techniques.

Other Democrats and activists support defunding the police. Progressive candidates made inroads in some local elections and are not shy about defunding the police. 74% of Democrats and 77% of Black voters have a favorable opinion of Black Lives Matter. 80% of Democrats support the George Floyd protests. 70% of Democrats and 62% of Black voters support shifting some police funding to other sources.

Wording is very important in how much support there is for shifting funds from police to other agencies. Support for defunding the police drops dramatically when the term is seen as eliminating police departments.

There is room for those supporting shifting funds from police departments to win the day. Whoever seizes the meaning of the term may carry the day. The public is still making up its mind. Reinvesting resources is a winner, eliminating police departments is not.