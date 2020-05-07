Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Right wing militia groups were drawn to a supposed Antifa flag burning in Gettysburgh. The event was a social media hoax.
It is unclear who created the false social media event.
On the other hand, right wing groups have attempted to create "Antifa" sites in an attempt to disrupt peaceful protests.
Welcome to civil unrest, brought to you by social media.
If they said they were burning Confederate flags, the patriot heritage real American freedom 2nd Amendment solution, masks are fascist, anti-antifa, not racist, not sheep, not a mob, militia turnout would have been at least ..... twice as large.
by NCD on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:12pm
There may be two QAnon supporters in the Republican Congress in November. Manifestations of the same paranoia.
https://www.vox.com/2020/7/3/21309935/qanon-supporters-winning-congressional-primaries-explained
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:25pm