Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
https://t.co/kpK6sKJJm6— Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) July 5, 2020
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
Yep. He's been terrorizing a city for days. I'll call it now. Career criminal.— 204Girl0574 (@204Girl0574) July 3, 2020
Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police | CBC News https://t.co/beUNbXttLw
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
New York City continues to be rocked by gunfire. At least 20 shootings happened on Sunday, with up to 40 victims and 4 deaths. @CoryJamesTV reports https://t.co/Y1l2J294yW #nyc #nypd
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, police say. There are no suspects in custody.— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 5, 2020
https://t.co/vv12194UMQ
This is an exceptionally interesting local video report of a small "heartland" BLM protest
8 officers injured, several businesses vandalized after protest turns violent in Lincoln - KLKN-TV https://t.co/iVIvEnVvZR— Douglas Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) May 30, 2020
Where is the national outcry about this 7 year old girl being killed in Chicago? https://t.co/NiXbuRm0tA— Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 5, 2020
When Davon was killed, he was attending a neighborhood cookout that his mom -- a violence interrupter -- was hosting. The goal of the cookout: To build community trust and stop the neighborhood violence.— Perry Stein (@PerryStein) July 5, 2020
More on his life and last night's shooting: https://t.co/8ov0HLdEfl
Shades of Heather Hyer
One woman has died and a second remains hospitalized after a car drove onto a closed section of highway and sped into a group of people protesting against police brutality in Seattle early on Saturday.
Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center while Diaz Love, a 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident, according to a police spokesperson.
Love’s condition was later changed to serious, a hospital spokeswoman told HuffPost.
Right wing militia groups were drawn to a supposed Antifa flag burning in Gettysburgh. The event was a social media hoax.
It is unclear who created the false social media event.
On the other hand, right wing groups have attempted to create "Antifa" sites in an attempt to disrupt peaceful protests.
Welcome to civil unrest, brought to you by social media.
A majority of voters appear to understand the phrase "defund the police" to mean shifting financial resources from police departments to social services. Joe Biden rejected the concept of defunding the police, focusing on removing racist police officers.
The NYT article notes
But as people have learned more about the term and some city governments have even put it into action, Americans have shown some receptiveness to it. Recent polling suggests that many Americans have come to understand the phrase as a call not to simply eliminate the keepers of the peace, but to reinvest a portion of their funding in other programs and crime prevention techniques.
Last Aug., I went to Colombo to report on the Easter Sunday bombings, and on the Ibrahim brothers -- wealthy young men who decided to take part in the worst terrorist attack Sri Lanka has ever seen. Ten months later, that piece is in the @NYTmag. [1/n]https://t.co/02OjseYAMy— Samanth Subramanian (@Samanth_S) July 2, 2020
A cyclist assisted Atlanta police in the capture of a murder suspect by loaning an officer his bike for the chase. https://t.co/vj3q4s5xQ4— CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2020
You wouldn't think it were posiblle, but they keep getting better!
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
Atlanta mayor: ‘Enough is enough’, she blames armed protesters at evening news conference
From AJC.com via WSB radio site, July 5, :30 pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:09pm
I saw a partial video of Mayor Lance-Bottoms press conference on CNN tv. Seemed to me she's plenty fed up with BLM actions in Atlanta and is just about ready to give wholehearted support to her police force as it is, no more apologizing for them.
I tried to find a video to post so others could judge for themselves but had no luck so far.
FWIW, that was my interpretation of what I saw.
A reminder that most of the BLM matter protests are against police forces of cities with blue governments
So blue local governments are being blamed as not capable of handling policing. It's just that simple!
If the goal is to change power dynamic between civilians and police, I don't see how it will help if Biden doesn't win the presidency and the US Congress doesn't change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:31pm
3 killed, over 20 injured in Atlanta holiday shootings
By: Asia Simone Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Published: July 5, 2020 2:34 PM via WBSradio.com
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:15pm
excerpt worth emphasizing.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:16pm
A recurrent theme is that when police are held to account, other police officers often back off. Personal grievances are solved in a one-on-one basis. Local citizens have lost faith in the police, so they are reluctant to report crimes.
https://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/gun-violence-spikes-atlanta-amid-debate-over-police-use-force/omgITkFDQjRkDPwDOrW4aJ/
I don't know how you get off the treadmill.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:30pm
Also predictable that there are very high crime areas surrounded by low crime areas on the outskirts of the city.
https://33n.atlantaregional.com/monday-mapday/monday-mapday-interactive-map-atlanta-homicide-data
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:41pm
If black lives matter: civilians seem to kill more black lives than police do. They especially seem to kill and maim even more black lives when police services are reduced whether intentionally or via "blue flu" type actions.
Edit to add: should be kept in mind that police are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic at least as much as civilians, probably more so. Not the least of which, they are essential workers who have not had any time off.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:45pm
If the police are not held to account, why should citizens report crimes? The police and their union broke the social contract.
Police call in sick after officers are charged with assaulting college students
Why would you assume that you are getting Officer Friendly when you call?
Edit to add:
The communities that would call the police are ravaged by COVID as well. Many may not be getting paychecks and could be facing eviction.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:50pm
The voice of a community leader
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/opinion-hello-outrage-atlanta-shootings-surge-but-not-the-cops/pUYKjFGY8LcxSVlrHZpb4H/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:58pm
too easy a complaint on your part. The problem is not that professional police and police science doesn't know and understand that. I can't tell you how many times over the decades that I've read that police forces resent ICE raids because they make immigrants fearful to tattle about crime to them. (And the public knows that too. How many movies show cops as friends with the local hookers so they can get intel on the neighborhood?)
I'm tired of reading simple answers. It's a waste of time. A lot of the protest leaders answers are worthless nonsense that will no doubt make things worse.
About the only simple answer that explains anything is that civilians in poor neighborhoods have too many guns. Which makes policing always revolve around: first things first, does this person have a gun?
Edit to add: and don't bother to throw George Floyd up here. He was clearly murdered by a sociopathic cop. I'd like to return to the main point: how many of those incidents are there per year compared to all the Afro-Americans killed by civilians just this weekend? Are lives mattering really the issue here, or emotions and power dynamics? If it's power dynamics, and you're going to give power to civilians, you better do something about all the guns or we're going back to "wild west."
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:21pm
The idea that police forces understand is crap. The deal they want is that they can harass and not get pushback. The police are the ones who fight to keep bad officers on the force. The current conversation in Hollywood is that they gave the public the idea that they were saints. There are cops on the street with multiple complaints that were swept under the rug. If cops cared, they would cheer when bad cops were punished. Instead they call in sick to send a message.
Chicago had a private police prison. Why call the police? A squad set up by Baltimore to get guns off the street turned themselves into a gang that stole from thieves. Why call the police? The cops are crooks.
I don't have "throw George Floyd up here", but I can if I want because you do not control my actions.
Chicago has strict gun laws, but neighboring states provide a steady supply of ammo and guns.
The only long term solution I see is good paying jobs and a focus on eduction. Good luck with that.
Until you fix education and employment, criminals will prey on the weak and other criminals. People will get caught in the crossfire.
We have been in the frigging Wild Wild West for decades.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 9:31pm