Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
Comments
Soooo, can we agree that cancel culture is bad no matter which side does it? Especially when it's done to people who are experts in specialized areas? Let them speak uncensored.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:03pm
No. Keeping Fauci and CDC professionals off major networks during an out of control pandemic while Trump lies about it ( "99% harmless", "we have prevailed") is costing lives, and destroying lives, as Republicans spend lives to try to hoost the economy for partisan gain.
"Cancel culture" by students, or consumers is small time capitalism and free choice/speech that doesn't endanger the nation or human lives. It's the controversy stoking invention of right wing "whatabout the liberals" "both sides do it" opinion havers and media talking heads to pad their paychecks and ratings, while provoking outrage in the thoroughly indoctrinated self righteous faithful of the Republican tribe.
by NCD on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:41pm