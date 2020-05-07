Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Police departments that kill people at the highest rates per population among the 100 largest cities in America, 2013-19. https://t.co/bhVPmMGTPc pic.twitter.com/Kp7a45llsi— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 6, 2020
Yep. He's been terrorizing a city for days. I'll call it now. Career criminal.— 204Girl0574 (@204Girl0574) July 3, 2020
Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police | CBC News https://t.co/beUNbXttLw
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
New York City continues to be rocked by gunfire. At least 20 shootings happened on Sunday, with up to 40 victims and 4 deaths. @CoryJamesTV reports https://t.co/Y1l2J294yW #nyc #nypd
https://t.co/kpK6sKJJm6— Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) July 5, 2020
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, police say. There are no suspects in custody.— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 5, 2020
https://t.co/vv12194UMQ
This is an exceptionally interesting local video report of a small "heartland" BLM protest
8 officers injured, several businesses vandalized after protest turns violent in Lincoln - KLKN-TV https://t.co/iVIvEnVvZR— Douglas Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) May 30, 2020
Where is the national outcry about this 7 year old girl being killed in Chicago? https://t.co/NiXbuRm0tA— Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 5, 2020
When Davon was killed, he was attending a neighborhood cookout that his mom -- a violence interrupter -- was hosting. The goal of the cookout: To build community trust and stop the neighborhood violence.— Perry Stein (@PerryStein) July 5, 2020
More on his life and last night's shooting: https://t.co/8ov0HLdEfl
Shades of Heather Hyer
One woman has died and a second remains hospitalized after a car drove onto a closed section of highway and sped into a group of people protesting against police brutality in Seattle early on Saturday.
Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center while Diaz Love, a 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident, according to a police spokesperson.
Love’s condition was later changed to serious, a hospital spokeswoman told HuffPost.
Right wing militia groups were drawn to a supposed Antifa flag burning in Gettysburgh. The event was a social media hoax.
It is unclear who created the false social media event.
On the other hand, right wing groups have attempted to create "Antifa" sites in an attempt to disrupt peaceful protests.
Welcome to civil unrest, brought to you by social media.
A majority of voters appear to understand the phrase "defund the police" to mean shifting financial resources from police departments to social services. Joe Biden rejected the concept of defunding the police, focusing on removing racist police officers.
The NYT article notes
But as people have learned more about the term and some city governments have even put it into action, Americans have shown some receptiveness to it. Recent polling suggests that many Americans have come to understand the phrase as a call not to simply eliminate the keepers of the peace, but to reinvest a portion of their funding in other programs and crime prevention techniques.
Last Aug., I went to Colombo to report on the Easter Sunday bombings, and on the Ibrahim brothers -- wealthy young men who decided to take part in the worst terrorist attack Sri Lanka has ever seen. Ten months later, that piece is in the @NYTmag. [1/n]https://t.co/02OjseYAMy— Samanth Subramanian (@Samanth_S) July 2, 2020
A cyclist assisted Atlanta police in the capture of a murder suspect by loaning an officer his bike for the chase. https://t.co/vj3q4s5xQ4— CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2020
You wouldn't think it were posiblle, but they keep getting better!
Proper DOJ oversight and investigation makes a big difference.
Therefore, who wins the presidency and his/her DOJ is a very important factor.
If Biden doesn't win because there is a high crime rate at the time of the election and he hasn't addressed that to the satisfaction of voters, the protests are unlikely to have much effect on bad police departments and may actually have been counterproductive in causing police to cut back against crime.
