https://t.co/kpK6sKJJm6— Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) July 5, 2020
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman. Goldenberg is City Hall Bureau Chief @ Politico NY. I think us New Yorkers are really screwed at least until he's gone; few good people left.
Guess who?— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) July 6, 2020
“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”https://t.co/AeQOCKnDbx
he finally lost his long battle against the affects of coronavirus infection:
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
Police departments that kill people at the highest rates per population among the 100 largest cities in America, 2013-19. https://t.co/bhVPmMGTPc pic.twitter.com/Kp7a45llsi— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 6, 2020
Yep. He's been terrorizing a city for days. I'll call it now. Career criminal.— 204Girl0574 (@204Girl0574) July 3, 2020
Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police | CBC News https://t.co/beUNbXttLw
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
New York City continues to be rocked by gunfire. At least 20 shootings happened on Sunday, with up to 40 victims and 4 deaths. @CoryJamesTV reports https://t.co/Y1l2J294yW #nyc #nypd
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, police say. There are no suspects in custody.— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 5, 2020
https://t.co/vv12194UMQ
This is an exceptionally interesting local video report of a small "heartland" BLM protest
8 officers injured, several businesses vandalized after protest turns violent in Lincoln - KLKN-TV https://t.co/iVIvEnVvZR— Douglas Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) May 30, 2020
Where is the national outcry about this 7 year old girl being killed in Chicago? https://t.co/NiXbuRm0tA— Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 5, 2020
When Davon was killed, he was attending a neighborhood cookout that his mom -- a violence interrupter -- was hosting. The goal of the cookout: To build community trust and stop the neighborhood violence.— Perry Stein (@PerryStein) July 5, 2020
More on his life and last night's shooting: https://t.co/8ov0HLdEfl
Shades of Heather Hyer
One woman has died and a second remains hospitalized after a car drove onto a closed section of highway and sped into a group of people protesting against police brutality in Seattle early on Saturday.
Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center while Diaz Love, a 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident, according to a police spokesperson.
Love’s condition was later changed to serious, a hospital spokeswoman told HuffPost.
Right wing militia groups were drawn to a supposed Antifa flag burning in Gettysburgh. The event was a social media hoax.
It is unclear who created the false social media event.
On the other hand, right wing groups have attempted to create "Antifa" sites in an attempt to disrupt peaceful protests.
Welcome to civil unrest, brought to you by social media.
A majority of voters appear to understand the phrase "defund the police" to mean shifting financial resources from police departments to social services. Joe Biden rejected the concept of defunding the police, focusing on removing racist police officers.
The NYT article notes
But as people have learned more about the term and some city governments have even put it into action, Americans have shown some receptiveness to it. Recent polling suggests that many Americans have come to understand the phrase as a call not to simply eliminate the keepers of the peace, but to reinvest a portion of their funding in other programs and crime prevention techniques.
Atlanta mayor: ‘Enough is enough’, she blames armed protesters at evening news conference
From AJC.com via WSB radio site, July 5, :30 pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:09pm
I saw a partial video of Mayor Lance-Bottoms press conference on CNN tv. Seemed to me she's plenty fed up with BLM actions in Atlanta and is just about ready to give wholehearted support to her police force as it is, no more apologizing for them.
I tried to find a video to post so others could judge for themselves but had no luck so far.
FWIW, that was my interpretation of what I saw.
A reminder that most of the BLM matter protests are against police forces of cities with blue governments
So blue local governments are being blamed as not capable of handling policing. It's just that simple!
If the goal is to change power dynamic between civilians and police, I don't see how it will help if Biden doesn't win the presidency and the US Congress doesn't change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:31pm
3 killed, over 20 injured in Atlanta holiday shootings
By: Asia Simone Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Published: July 5, 2020 2:34 PM via WBSradio.com
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:15pm
excerpt worth emphasizing.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:16pm
A recurrent theme is that when police are held to account, other police officers often back off. Personal grievances are solved in a one-on-one basis. Local citizens have lost faith in the police, so they are reluctant to report crimes.
https://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/gun-violence-spikes-atlanta-amid-debate-over-police-use-force/omgITkFDQjRkDPwDOrW4aJ/
I don't know how you get off the treadmill.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:30pm
Also predictable that there are very high crime areas surrounded by low crime areas on the outskirts of the city.
https://33n.atlantaregional.com/monday-mapday/monday-mapday-interactive-map-atlanta-homicide-data
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:41pm
If black lives matter: civilians seem to kill more black lives than police do. They especially seem to kill and maim even more black lives when police services are reduced whether intentionally or via "blue flu" type actions.
Edit to add: should be kept in mind that police are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic at least as much as civilians, probably more so. Not the least of which, they are essential workers who have not had any time off.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:45pm
If the police are not held to account, why should citizens report crimes? The police and their union broke the social contract.
Police call in sick after officers are charged with assaulting college students
Why would you assume that you are getting Officer Friendly when you call?
Edit to add:
The communities that would call the police are ravaged by COVID as well. Many may not be getting paychecks and could be facing eviction.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:50pm
The voice of a community leader
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/opinion-hello-outrage-atlanta-shootings-surge-but-not-the-cops/pUYKjFGY8LcxSVlrHZpb4H/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:58pm
too easy a complaint on your part. The problem is not that professional police and police science doesn't know and understand that. I can't tell you how many times over the decades that I've read that police forces resent ICE raids because they make immigrants fearful to tattle about crime to them. (And the public knows that too. How many movies show cops as friends with the local hookers so they can get intel on the neighborhood?)
I'm tired of reading simple answers. It's a waste of time. A lot of the protest leaders answers are worthless nonsense that will no doubt make things worse.
About the only simple answer that explains anything is that civilians in poor neighborhoods have too many guns. Which makes policing always revolve around: first things first, does this person have a gun?
Edit to add: and don't bother to throw George Floyd up here. He was clearly murdered by a sociopathic cop. I'd like to return to the main point: how many of those incidents are there per year compared to all the Afro-Americans killed by civilians just this weekend? Are lives mattering really the issue here, or emotions and power dynamics? If it's power dynamics, and you're going to give power to civilians, you better do something about all the guns or we're going back to "wild west."
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:21pm
The idea that police forces understand is crap. The deal they want is that they can harass and not get pushback. The police are the ones who fight to keep bad officers on the force. The current conversation in Hollywood is that they gave the public the idea that they were saints. There are cops on the street with multiple complaints that were swept under the rug. If cops cared, they would cheer when bad cops were punished. Instead they call in sick to send a message.
Chicago had a private police prison. Why call the police? A squad set up by Baltimore to get guns off the street turned themselves into a gang that stole from thieves. Why call the police? The cops are crooks.
I don't have "throw George Floyd up here", but I can if I want because you do not control my actions.
Chicago has strict gun laws, but neighboring states provide a steady supply of ammo and guns.
The only long term solution I see is good paying jobs and a focus on eduction. Good luck with that.
Until you fix education and employment, criminals will prey on the weak and other criminals. People will get caught in the crossfire.
We have been in the frigging Wild Wild West for decades.
Edit to add:
Get rid of guns without fixing education and jobs, and criminals will switch to knives and baseball bats.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 9:33pm
Here are former members of the Aurora Colorado police department mocking the choking death of Elijah McClain to "cheer up" a friend.
https://www.theroot.com/aurora-police-officers-fired-for-selfies-mocking-elijah-1844267216
Edit to add:
Went looking for support that lack of trust between police and the community is a major factor. Found Harvard professor Thomas Abt
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/7/12/20679091/thomas-abt-bleeding-out-urban-gun-violence-book-review
He did find hope in a program in Oakland that focused on about 400 criminals involved in an amazing percentage of crimes. The offered help to the criminals, but promised swift action if they committed crimes. The crime rate plummeted. The solve rate for homicides rose. They focused on known criminals. Gun retrieval was not a primary source of interest. Even directly solving poverty was not a primary focus. Life improved.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:34pm
Atlanta mayor says 'enough is enough' after girl fatally shot near scene of Rayshard Brooks' death
By Susannah Cullinane, Hollie Silverman and Sharif Paget, @ CNN.com, Updated 12:12 AM ET, Mon July 6, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:21am
The press conference video:
it starts out with her directly addressing the Rayshard Books death and the protests in the area, and how an 8-yr. old girl was shot and killed there not by a police officer but by a coward and that it was somehow involved in moving of barriers by protesters...she sounds disgusted and choked up about wild wild west shoot em up because you can, you can't blame this on the police officer, shooting up a car with an 8-yr-old baby in the car!...
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:29am
edited clip of family of the girl speaking at the above press conference
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:31am
A tragic death. A city where many do not trust the police and will not talk to the police. A city where the police and the union tell citizens that they will not abide by laws that govern the rest of us. If police officers are charged, the rest of the officers slow down on doing their jobs. A city where open carry of loaded long guns is allowed. What could go wrong?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:30am
You could post every shooting in the country day by day and it won't stop the shootings. We have the highest unemployment in decades, a lethal virus out of control, food lines miles long, a nation saturated with guns, and a Republican President intent on stoking division, violence, fear and hate.
500 were shot in Las Vegas with weapons that were made for battlefields. The Republican Party did nothing. Zero. They did not even have the courage to ban bump stocks which the Las Vegas shooter used with his 100 round drum magazines to make his assault rifles fully automatic. NZ banned assault weapons after a massacre of 50, Australia banned them after a similar one, Clinton banned the weapons and large magazines for 10 years. Then GWB and the GOP let the ban expire. Handguns need to be more closely controlled also. Republicans won't even allow funding for research on ways to reduce gun violence. Guns and gun violence is just another reliable tool Republicans use to control their low information, angry tribe at election time.
by NCD on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:11am
I think the other major factor is that people say that All Lives Matter, but the term Black Lives Matter drives them batty. The position taken seems to be that we can't talk about police abuse until "black on black crime" is solved. It comes across as a diversion. I also note that for many cities, including Chicago, homicides have fallen dramatically despite the rate present today.
It is interesting that when Ida B Wells fought lynching, a white socialite told Wells that before lynching was addressed, Wells should focus on the Black crime rate.
A guy shows up with a gun kills a girl, and BLM is the cause?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 12:02pm
What you are saying is bullshit, it's not a diversion! The title of the movement refers to black lives mattering, not just to police abuse. Furthermore, if you want to rectify the problem you've got to deal with the matter of HOW to police a community. Go argue with the mayor of Atlanta that it's a diversion. This particular case is especially spot on because the crime is all related to the site of a protest. They were being hands off the area with the mayor's assent but monitoring the situation, people moving barricades and such and then there was the damn shooting.
Do you want police or do you want wild west? That is HER question. She's going with police for now, she said Enough is enough! Basically: crackdown time, I gave you a chance to handle it yourself and all that's happening is murder of 8 year olds.
Many in the movement are calling to defund police. Black on black crime IT IS THE ULTIMATE QUESTION. How do you handle it?
Unless all the protests were just to call attention to a problem and then shrug about solutions and say "not our problem somebody else fix it".
FURTHERMORE as I have already pointed out, if the crime rates go up between now and the election because of cop slowdown in reaction to the protests, it could endanger Biden's election. Crime was down naturally during lockdown, now it's started to rage again. And the pissed off police might just let it rage out of control. Which could make all the protests for naught, you'll get the same or worse DOJ doing nothing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:26pm
Defund means shifting funding for things like armored vehicles to social services.
A guy dressed like a bounty hunter magically shows up. Is he BLM?
The organizers denounced the shooting.
Brooks' sister is upset that the memorial is being taken down.
Trump is going to be Trump:
Brooks shot in the back = the police protect us
Complain about police abuse = Leftists want crime
To combat Trump, you take control of the meaning of defund
You denounce the murder
All this is happening under Trump, things were better under Obama
Biden served with Obama
Biden can provide calm
Trump is a chaos again.
Let's Make America Think Again
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:48pm
A guy shows up with a gun kills a girl, and BLM is the cause?
REALLY THIS IS SO FUCKED UP THINKING! Black Lives Matter means blacks getting shot and killed matters by whoever does it. Listen to the Mayor's speech.
If it's the "Get rid of police" movement it needs a name change.
Guns are out there, deal with the reality of that. You really think those guns are going to go away if you cut police?
Sticking your head in the sand and refusing to recognize a rising crime wave because of protests against police coinciding with a pandemic lockdown providing criminals opportunity is not caring about black lives!!!
Really sounds like you give a shit about black lives, all you care about is getting back at police abusing authority. Not kidding. That's what it sounds like to me. That you are irrationally willing to sacrifice a great number of black lives to get back at what happened to George Floyd and others like him.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:38pm
You coined the term pity olympics
You dismissed any black person who disagreed with your narrow point of view
Now you link to the Daily Caller and say that you care so deeply.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:50pm
What I think doesn't matter nor does it even matter what the imaginary strawman you make of my past writing thinks. I'm just one pseudonym on the internet.
The deaths of crime-ridden inner-city black people are not an internet game where one pseudonym wins against another on the internet and it all goes away.
Forget me. Look at the news itself with an open mind rather than through an ideological/partisan lens.. You have your head in the sand about a murder wave going on. Listen to the mayor of Atlanta's speech.
Denial is not a river in Egypt.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:13pm
Everyone realizes what is happening. Rational people realize that change is not going to occur with Trump in office. Trump sees racism as his only way to re-election. Trump cannot calm things down. Watch his rallies
Edit to add:
Mayor Bottoms says Trump is making it worse and should stop talking.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/keisha-bottoms-trump-protests-making-it-worse-face-the-nation/
People are on edge. Mayors are on their own. Citizens don't trust government or the police. I have no magic solution except to have a different face at the top to try to cool things down. Hopefully there are cameras that can track the murderers down.
There is chaos because the economy is crashing, a pandemic is raging, and police are not trusted. This is a field day for criminals. Trump cannot settle things down.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:14pm
and may I go back to what I actually have been saying rather than what you are imagining me saying by not keeping an open mind and making me into your internet bogeyman, let's make it big and clear
I am very worried that if the crime rate continues to go up a lot between now and November Biden could lose
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:17pm
and please quit painting me as saying nasty things about black people, people with black skin are members of my family, including a grand nephew not yet 1 yr. old. Use someone else for your strawman please.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:19pm
NCD, you cannot get away with talking like things were like they were before the protests.
Look at the change in crime stats in NYC just for one example.
There is direct cause and effect here.
There is extra opportunity for criminals and there are police either holding back out of their own accord as counter-protests or in some cases they are already being forced to hold back by higher ups.
There is an increase in crime, period. Cause and effect. The pandemic situation is of course part of the equation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:46pm