The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Comments
Andrew Yang, maths guy:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:53pm
for those who don't trust the maths guy. here's the Republican public health guy, Dr. Gottlieb:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:14am
For a few weeks now I've been thinking that we're just going to reopen everything and let the chips fall where they may. Those like me who can and are smart enough will just keep locked down and distanced as we watch from the sidelines. I'm not saying that I don't care about those who don't have the same choice that I have. Just that that's where we're going to end up. All that's left to mitigate it now is a vaccine
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:21am
Yes well not much can be done about it now. But some long term major chips even one gets lucky and avoids getting it: gonna be a lot of burned out health care providers reduced in number and quality, just as boomers need more, not less:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:39am