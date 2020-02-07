Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Nein, nein, nein! (also NINE days since pizza man was at the Tussle in Tulsa).
No doube he is walking point for a robust cohort of attendees soon to get their angel wings.
On the numbers, he's dead in another nine.
Trump kills everything he touches.
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations that were intended for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 6, 2020
This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, yet it accepted countless donations and deceived goodwill. https://t.co/kgn3jDL2bH
More absurdity.— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 6, 2020
Detective Fuentes shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest with a sign her colleagues said was offensive. She was fired.
She should be reinstated.
Can we please stop firing people for expressing ideas. https://t.co/0Vl1yYshpL
The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman. Goldenberg is City Hall Bureau Chief @ Politico NY. I think us New Yorkers are really screwed at least until he's gone; few good people left.
Guess who?— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) July 6, 2020
“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”https://t.co/AeQOCKnDbx
he finally lost his long battle against the affects of coronavirus infection:
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
Why, yes, yes I DO hope he dies--he will have sacrificed for the greater good (pace Dan Patricik...)
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:37pm
Blasts from the past
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Ahhh%2C%20shucky-ducky%20now%21
Beginning a speech in 2016 stating that Trump was not a racist
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/hermain-cain-trump-not-racist-224370
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:55pm
The wheels of justice grind slowly but exceedingly fine....
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:16pm
The irony, it burns, IT BURNS!!!
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:05pm
Do I not recognize shameless shill Paris Denard behind the pizza man?
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:06pm
I know your wish for the Fourth of July.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:29pm
An M80 enema for Trump would top off my fireworks menu just fine...but I'll settle for a Roman Candle of Tulsa attendee positive Dx's.
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 1:01pm
It is mind boggling that these folks willingly walked into a human culture plate filled with COVID.
Edit to add:
Keeping my hopes up for his Mount Rushmore gathering. There is the added chance of a fireworks mishap.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:27pm
I am ambivalent, as the wildfire will actually be burning Lakota property....that said, it would be profoundly satifsfying to see his hair singed off (it is a walking fire hazard on its own...).
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:20pm
I don't traffic in the hope for other people to die because it encourages reciprocal expectations in regards to my life.
When hoping for someone to stop doing bad and/or stupid acts, there is a whole world of possibilities that would be just as or even more effective than them simply giving up the Ghost.
The atavistic satisfaction in other peoples' suffering is tasty but does not, by itself, amount to more than a party with loud music, poorly remembered the morning after.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:17pm
I go to other people's funerals so they'll come to mine.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:20pm
There it is.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:24pm
And without peradventure, yours is certainly the more Christian posture (Buddhist, too, I guess.)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:06pm
Kimberly Guilfoyle is Poz....(Can a person die from too much schadenfreude? Asking for a friend....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:01pm
Wanna know who else is chortling to the point of medical risk? Gavin Newsome....(spoiler, ex husband....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:04pm
But people who come in proximity to Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are still tested for the coronavirus.
When Trump said that "testing is overrated" he prolly wasn't referencing the high number of false negatives...
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:09pm
This might be a good time to remind ourselves that 80% of transmission is within one household from an initial infected person....
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:11pm
Trump broadcasts a culture war at his Mt Rushmore rally, obviously this is not a desperate rehash of his racist 2016 campaign, it is something caused by Leftists. He is not trying to broaden his base. The Left is why he is being so racist. It cannot be that he is simply a racist piece of fecal material.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:51am
Well, Thank you Jesus!
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-positive
by jollyroger on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:34am