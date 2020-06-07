Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations that were intended for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 6, 2020
This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, yet it accepted countless donations and deceived goodwill. https://t.co/kgn3jDL2bH
More absurdity.— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 6, 2020
Detective Fuentes shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest with a sign her colleagues said was offensive. She was fired.
She should be reinstated.
Can we please stop firing people for expressing ideas. https://t.co/0Vl1yYshpL
The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman. Goldenberg is City Hall Bureau Chief @ Politico NY. I think us New Yorkers are really screwed at least until he's gone; few good people left.
Guess who?— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) July 6, 2020
“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”https://t.co/AeQOCKnDbx
he finally lost his long battle against the affects of coronavirus infection:
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:45pm
Here is the report mentioned in the CNN piece.
COVID-19 and Homicide: Final Report to Arnold Ventures, 13 pages in PDF
Commissioned by the philanthropy Arnold Ventures, prepared by
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:01pm
Nancy Pelosi today:
vs. the Trump administration today:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:09pm
Much more on dedicated thread here.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:18pm
More from Atlanta:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:30pm
Citing violent crime in Atlanta, Georgia governor declares state of emergency and calls up National Guard
By Steve Almasy and Pierre Meilhan, CNN Updated 9:36 PM ET, Mon July 6, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:03pm
Kemp calls in the national guard for a local police issue. If the guard goes into Atlanta, it will be Stop and Frisk on steroids. Everyone becomes a target or will feel the state is acting against them.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:01am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:25pm
wow
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:34pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:06am
Infections up 80% since Memorial Day, at times 50,000 new cases a day - but only 33% increase in fatalities. Could someone be, ahem, burying bad news - deliberately classifying Covid deaths as something else? While it's likely we've got lessons learned in treating Covid, with rapidly overrun facilities it's more likely patients will die. But if say pneumoniae Is a plausible excuse... Or old age? "Natural" causes?
Or Is that cases Are getting younger or strain getting weaker?
https://covidtracking.com/blog/why-changing-covid-19-demographics-in-the...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 8:46am
Florida shows 1/4 death rate of AZ or other states with booming infections - how can that be? Youd think science, lessons learned and facilities And strain if virus would be roughly the same, with Florida worse off because of double the new infections. But no - fewer dead somehow. More kids in FL? Saltwater?
PS - Montana blowing up - 50 new infections a day, today 78. One of Anon's "herd immunity" states will hit 1500 infections in about 3-5 days.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 1:15pm
Yeah Florida's lying stats is a big problem as it has a propaganda effect across the country and with younger people and De Santis knows it and that's why it's being done.
From what I read older people in FL know wassup and are just stuck in isolation.
There's all kinds of ways FL accomplishes the lying. Old people get it and the cause of death can easily be written down as something else.
Here's what I see: If the state actually were to advertise that they are not into helping old people live longer, the ranks of retirees would not be replenished with new ones who spend retirement dollars and keep FL economy going. So one has to lie about the dying.
All the local governments are not with his program, though. The Miami mayor for example, knows how many people are dying and/or surviviing with handicaps, what is happening in the hospitals, cares.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:16pm
It hits me right now looking at this again on orphans in NYC, all the stats are a "lie" in one way or another, it's all in your priorities what you decide to count. What most people are measuring right now are the stats that epidemiologists use to control epidemics, but those are not measuring everything about the pandemic that is affecting society. They are just the numbers that epidemiologists have learned help them best. It's the "lying statistics" thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:23pm
CNN Chicago reporter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:24pm
Monday fatal shooting near Anacostia Metro station follows days of violence in D.C.
By Peter Hermann and Fenit Nirappil @ WashingtonPost.com. July 6, 2020 at 8:07 a.m. EDT
More here on separate thread, including on the killing of Davon McNeal and Mayor Bowser's press conference
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:57pm
Recent data on homicides show a mixed bag. 18 of 30 cities noted decreased violent crime during the pandemic.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/crime-law/2020/05/19/amid-pandemic-crime-dropped-many-us-cities-not-all/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 9:13am